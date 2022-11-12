Cowboys Pursue Former Highly Touted Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys could look to bolster their offense as the team hosted three players for a November 11, 2022 tryout including former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jacob Eason, per the NFL transaction wire. Eason also had stints with the Colts and most recently joined the Panthers following his release by the Seahawks in August. The former highly touted prospect out of Washington once again became a free agent after being cut by Carolina on November 7.

Eason was involved in the Seahawks’ training camp quarterback competition along with Geno Smith and Drew Lock but was considered a long shot throughout the process. Seattle opted not to retain Eason as a developmental quarterback option and instead signed veteran Sean Mannion.

Eason Is a Former Five-Star Quarterback

The Best Arm in College Football 💪 || Jacob Eason 2019 Washington Highlights ☔️ The Best Arm in College Football 💪 || Jacob Eason 2019 Washington Highlights ☔️ Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 🤴 2020-08-26T20:03:12Z

The Cowboys’ interest in Eason is notable as the team does not appear to have a current need at quarterback. Dallas could be looking for an eventual replacement for backup Cooper Rush who will be a free agent this offseason. Rush is expected to command attention after his stellar performance in Dak Prescott’s absence, and it remains to be seen whether the Cowboys will be willing to pay a premium for their QB2.

Eason is a former five-star quarterback who began his collegiate career at Georgia before transferring to Washington. The signal-caller was the No. 4 overall ranked high school player and was once one of the top NFL quarterback prospects. Eason threw for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.2% of his passes for the Huskies in 2019.

The QB Drew Comparisons to Carson Palmer

Eason ultimately fell in the 2020 NFL draft before the Colts selected him in the fourth round. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Eason to Carson Palmer and gave the quarterback a second-round projection.

“His elite size and arm talent are reminiscent of Carson Palmer, but issues with pocket poise and getting through progressions cleanly are more reminiscent of Brock Osweiler,” Zierlein described Eason in his pre-draft profile. “Eason is fun to watch when he’s ripping throws around the field and taking deep play-action shots, but a lack of mobility inside and outside the pocket is troubling, considering his ineffectiveness when pressured.

“He’s relatively inexperienced and should continue to develop from the pocket, but poise is hard to fix, and handling exotic blitz packages is not a given. He’s a pro-style, play-action-based quarterback with average starter potential and an average backup floor.”

Rush Could Land a $20 Million Contract, Says Analyst

Cooper Rush to Malik Turner for the TD! pic.twitter.com/Op29fBujoD — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 27, 2021

Rush is due for a sizable raise from his $1 million salary and could look to sign with a team where he has more of an opportunity to compete for the QB1 job. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay projects Rush will sign a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency.

“Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is making a shade over $1 million for the 2022 campaign, but the backup-turned-starting-savior for the club could be in line for one of the biggest pay raises of any player this coming offseason,” Kay wrote on October 21.

“…Even if Rush doesn’t end up starting, he’ll make a case for being the top backup option for franchises needing depth at the position. He’s shown he can carry an NFL offense and manage a game, traits that will help him stick around the league for the foreseeable future.”