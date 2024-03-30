Cowboys Could Make Run at Former $118 Million Pro Bowl QB, Says Analyst

With Dak Prescott facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, adding a veteran quarterback could have increased appeal to the front office. Heading into free agency, DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker pitched former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a potential option.

The former Pro Bowler remains a free agent and given the latest news on Prescott, this idea is worth revisiting. Here is what Walker outlined about Tannehill in a February 13, 2024 story titled, “Open Market: Intriguing Free Agent QBs for Cowboys.”

“At first glance, I felt this one might be a bit of a reach but then I considered the fact Tanehill will be 36 years old this coming season and I do believe his days as a starter are now behind him,” Walker wrote. “That doesn’t mean he’s incapable of being a worth backup, though, and that’s why I’ve put him atop this list.

“A look at Tannehill might be worth it in the realm of possibly being a potential upgrade to Rush, while also providing insurance in the event Lance doesn’t progress the way the Cowboys would like to see as they ramp up work on their developmental QB program. The fact I’m intrigued by this at all means there might be something there to consider.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Has 151 Career NFL Starts

Tannehill would bring an impressive resume to Dallas as a former Pro Bowler with 151 career starts. The veteran remains without a home in free agency after completing a four-year, $118 million deal with the Titans. Spotrac projects Tannehill’s market value to be a reasonable one-year, $4.9 million contract.

Tannehill’s best statistical season came in 2020 when the quarterback threw for 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 65.5% of his passes. The veteran added 266 rushing yards and 7 TDs on the ground in 2020.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Sign Another QB & Trade Cooper Rush?

Dallas already has three quarterbacks on the roster with Prescott, Trey Lance and Cooper Rush. The addition of Tannehill (or another quarterback) would likely mean the end of the Rush era in Big D.

Rush had multiple suitors during the 2023 free agency period before re-signing with the Cowboys. Could Dallas land a late-round pick by trading Rush? Tannehill may not be an ideal solution for 2025 if Prescott bolts, but it gives the Cowboys some insurance just in case the worst-case scenario plays out with the team’s star quarterback.

Cowboys News: Dallas Does Not Intend for Dak Prescott to Hit Free Agency, Says Insider

All eyes continue to be on Prescott with both sides prepared for the quarterback to play out the final season of his current deal. This would allow Prescott to hit free agency in 2025, but CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported the Cowboys do not intend for this to happen.

“Regarding the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, I’m told the team does intend to work out a contract for their 3x-Pro Bowl quarterback and also has not closed off potential to consummate a deal for him this year, per source,” Anderson detailed in a March 27 message on X.

“While there’s currently no offer or imminent talks, the team is not presently charting a path to let Prescott go to free agency, despite some chatter to the contrary, I’m told. Prescott’s entire contract history with the #Cowboys from his rookie deal, tagging, extension and restructures are all macro-indicators of the eventual goal.”