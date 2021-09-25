Proposed Deal Has Cowboys Striking ‘Bold Trade’ With Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go budget shopping this offseason in the secondary as the team chose not to invest heavy capital in the position. Instead, the Cowboys are relying on young players to get the job done, but Dallas continues to be pushed to address the position group in a major way. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests the Cowboys pull off a “bold trade” with the Patriots for Pro Bowl corner Stephon Gilmore.

“This is the kind of bold trade that could move the needle for the Cowboys,” Ballentine explained. “Stephon Gilmore remains one of the top cornerbacks in the league, and the Cowboys are still in search of a cornerback to play opposite Trevon Diggs. Against the Buccaneers, Diggs was able to shadow Mike Evans and mostly neutralize him. But the Bucs were simply able to target other receivers and Tom Brady had a field day.

“Against the Chargers, Diggs was up-and-down (as a second-year corner is wont to do), and both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams had big days. Gilmore was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and followed it up by only allowing a passer rating of 75.7 when targeted last season.”

What Is the Patriots’ Asking Price in a Trade for Gilmore?

Trevon Diggs is on pace to have a breakout season in 2021, but Anthony Brown continues to be the subject of skepticism. Through the first two games, Brown earned a 63.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Trade rumors started to heat up this offseason as Gilmore seeks a new contract extension. Gilmore is currently on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list with a quad injury meaning he is slated to miss the first six games of the season. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the Patriots have not ruled out dealing Gilmore before the mid-season trade deadline.

“As of this past week, the Patriots were still open to the idea of trading Gilmore, who now has to miss the first six weeks on the physically unable to perform list,” Graziano noted on September 1. “Gilmore is known to be unhappy with his contract, which is up after the season. While there was optimism a month or so ago that he and the Patriots would get something worked out, they still have not.”

Last season, the Patriots were seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Gilmore, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. At this point, the Patriots would likely have to settle for a day two pick given Gilmore only has a few months remaining on his current deal.

Gilmore Is Seeking a Lucrative Long-Term Contract Extension

The Cowboys or any team that trades for Gilmore would be expected to give the lockdown corner a new contract adding to the complications of a potential deal. The Athletic’s Jef Howe reported the Patriots’ asking price for Gilmore has played a significant role in their inability to make a deal happen.

“Before the Patriots placed cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the reserve/physically unable to perform list last month, his name again arose in trade circles, according to a source,” Howe noted. “It doesn’t sound like his name came up nearly as frequently as it did in 2020, though. The Patriots have never been close to trading Gilmore, according to another source.

“There are several reasons why a trade hasn’t made sense for any party. First, other teams have been reluctant to give the Patriots a high draft pick and then pay Gilmore – who turns 31 on Sunday and is in the final year of his contract – near top-of-the-market money. Big-money deals are widely considered the exception for cornerbacks on the wrong side of 30, and that reluctance was exacerbated with Gilmore missing all of training camp and the preseason.”

The Cowboys Are Likely to Wait Until the November 2nd Trade Deadline to Consider a Deal

Publicly, the Cowboys have not ruled out making a trade or signing a free agent like Richard Sherman, but the team seems intent on at least giving their current rotation a few more games to see how they perform. As Ballentine points out, the Cowboys would have to get creative financially, not only to make a deal work but to sign Gilmore to a long-term extension.

“The financial side of swinging a trade would be difficult,” Ballentine detailed. “After signing Dak Prescott to his extension, money is tight. The Cowboys would have to make moves just to clear enough space to take on the $7.5 million he is owed this season, and he is going to be due an extension that will pay him even more in 2022.

“The salary cap can always be manipulated, but clearing enough space for Gilmore wouldn’t be an easy task. If the Cowboys are interested in making a postseason run, this is the kind of move that could set that up.”