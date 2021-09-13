Cowboys Pushed to Sign 3 Former Pro Bowl Players

As the Dallas Cowboys turn the page on their heartbreaking loss in Week 1, there are still some talented free agents who could bolster the team’s roster. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested three potential free agents for the Cowboys to explore signing. One important note is Ballentine’s suggestions came just before the start of Week 1 on September 8th, but the players are still applicable to fill some of the team’s holes.

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive tackle Kawann Short and former NFL MVP Cam Newton all made the list as potential fits for Dallas. Given Anthony Brown’s struggles against the Bucs, Sherman is the most intriguing name of the three players. The five-time Pro Bowler did have a scary incident this offseason, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted San Francisco is considering a reunion after Jason Verrett’s ACL injury.

“Richard Sherman may be 33 years old, but there’s evidence he can still play at a high level,” Ballentine detailed. “In 2019, he had three interceptions and 11 passes defended while giving up a passer rating of 63.0 when targeted. …Some of Sherman’s best days came when Quinn was the defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, Quinn has assumed the same role with the Cowboys and has limited options at cornerback.

“Trevon Diggs had a great rookie campaign but going with Anthony Brown opposite of him as the starting outside corner isn’t the most confidence-inspiring. Signing Sherman would give the Cowboys some much-needed veteran help at the position and a player familiar with Quinn’s scheme.”

Short Is a 2-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle That Could Bolster the Cowboys’ Interior Defense

It is no secret that the Cowboys are thin in the middle of their defensive line, especially with Trsyten Hill still sidelined. Short is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle but only played a total of five games the last two seasons.

“Now, they have a potential run-stuffing stalwart with Pro Bowl experience in Kawann Short without a home heading into the season,” Ballentine explained. “Short has only played five games over the past two seasons due to shoulder injuries. However, when we last saw him on the field healthy, he was still a force against the run. He posted a stellar 83.7 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2018.

“With Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore both injured, the Cowboys are thin on the interior. Short should be willing to play on the cheap to prove his worth. The Cowboys would be wise to at least give him a shot.”

The worst-case scenario for the Cowboys is Short proves his best days are behind him, but the veteran defensive tackle represents a potential buy-low opportunity. Short had three sacks, 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in his last full season in 2018.

The Cowboys Are Unlikely to Sign Newton Despite the Constant Rumors

Unlike Short and Sherman, Newton makes little sense for the Cowboys given how well Dak Prescott played in Week 1. Newton would give the Cowboys some insurance behind Prescott, but the team is hoping Cooper Rush and Will Grier give the team the needed depth at the position. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained the front office’s thought process on Newton.

“You know, most people in the NFL that are even in the personnel area I think have Cam Newton evaluated, and his pluses and his minus,” Jones told 105.3 the Fan, per Pro Football Talk. “You know, Norv Turner did a great job . . . when he was coordinator there with Cam Newton. So, I think he’s no secret as to what he does and does well. And of course he was basically able to be evaluated if you want to look at it playing games and results and all of that as an evaluation. And so what you’re seeing with him, he’s available, as best I can tell he’s available.

“. . . If you can get it to make the right kind of deal, he’s available. But the point is that in this particular case — now, it’s another thing with Will Grier or it’s another thing with some of the guys that don’t have the play time or haven’t has been as readily, haven’t had as much experience. But Cam Newton is not playing because everybody has evaluated it and they’re making a decision. . . . We were very, very easy to evaluate Cam.”