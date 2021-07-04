Analyst Predicts Cowboys Will Land 3x All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys cannot avoid the questions about a potential reunion between new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and lockdown corner Richard Sherman. The 49ers cornerback remains on the free-agent market, and CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan is the latest person to push Sherman to sign with the Cowboys. Sullivan created a list of the top five remaining free agents and labeled the Cowboys as the best landing spot for Sherman.

“While it was tempting to project a storybook ending to Sherman’s career with a return to Seattle, the Cowboys do present an interesting landing spot as well,” Sullivan detailed. “Dallas has invested in the secondary over the last two seasons with second-round picks Kelvin Joseph (2021) and Trevon Diggs (2020), but they could use a veteran piece like Sherman to help mold the still-developing unit over the next season or so. It also doesn’t hurt that Sherman would have some familiarity with Dallas’ defensive scheme with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now running that unit for head coach Mike McCarthy.”

McCarthy on Sherman Rumors: ‘We’re Always Looking to Upgrade & Add’

During a June interview on The Chris Collinsworth Podcast, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if the team could make a late addition by signing Sherman or another big-name player. McCarthy left the door open for a potential move, but his comments indicate the Cowboys are planning on entering training camp with their current secondary rotation barring a major change.

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and to add,” McCarthy responded. “There’s no question there, but also the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too is something that we’re very focused on, too. I think that’s why you saw, I mean, the 11 draft picks was by design. To be able to select, you know, we had 10 going in, but to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development. So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the backend. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

Bleacher Report Also Labeled the Cowboys as Among the Top Fits for Sherman

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon also sees the Cowboys among the top landing spots for Sherman. There are no shortage of fits for the corner as Gagnon also labeled the Seahawks, 49ers, Raiders, Chiefs, Bears, Saints and Titans as other possible options for Sherman.

“Sherman has apparently been in talks with the Seahawks, Saints and Raiders, he’s been connected to the Cowboys and it looks as though we can’t rule out a return to the 49ers,” Gagnon detailed. “But it seems he’s fine with waiting for the right offer.”

Sherman Is Open to Returning to the Seahawks

Sherman struggled with injuries throughout the 2020 season playing in just five games. The corner is just one year removed from a Pro Bowl season where Sherman played a critical role in helping the Niners reach the Super Bowl. Sherman notched three interceptions, 11 pass deflections and 61 tackles in 15 starts in 2019. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Sherman is open to returning to the Seahawks where he began his NFL career.

“I’m told that this is not off the table, that Sherman is still open to returning to the Legion of Boom, or what remains of it,” Fowler noted on SportsCenter, per Bleacher Report. “He makes a home on the West Coast, still has a home in Seattle, most people think he’d like to still play on the West Coast and Seattle needs cornerback help. Nothing’s working right now, but maybe closer to training camp something could shake out. Seattle needs to figure out the [Jamal] Adams money allocation before they take resources elsewhere, because a guy like Sherman, he’s not going to take the minimum. This is a high-caliber player that would need a decent contract.”