Cowboys Former Highly-Touted Player in Danger of Being Cut, Says Analyst

There is no question that Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill’s play on the field has not lived up to being the No. 58 pick of the 2019 NFL draft. Hill’s future in Big D has been in doubt dating back to last offseason when the defender was a popular cap casualty candidate.

Ultimately, the Cowboys opted to give Hill a full season with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Hill was still unable to make a major impact only appearing in six games in 2021 notching 11 tackles and three quarterback hits. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine once again sees Hill as a potential cut candidate heading into training camp.

“In his third season with the team, Trysten Hill logged just 14.9 percent of the reps,” Ballentine explained in a May 11, 2022 feature. “The Cowboys clearly didn’t prioritize changing it up despite the questionable production. They re-signed Watkins and drafted 6’6” 320-pound John Ridgeway in the fifth round. That might be all it takes to push Hill off the roster, though.

“Through injuries and performance, Hill has only been on the field for 18 games with five starts in three years. He was also suspended for one game after a post-game altercation with Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson. Hill has had three years to establish himself at a shallow position for the Cowboys. He hasn’t done it yet, and now he may give way to Ridgeway.”

Hill Received a One-Game Suspension for a Raiders-Cowboys Postgame Altercation in 2021

Hill was a highly-touted prospect coming out of UCF in 2019 but has failed to find his footing in the NFL. To make matters worse, Hill was involved in a postgame altercation with Raiders guard John Simpson that resulted in a one-game suspension. Hill’s postgame punch was not something that pleased Quinn.

“He will be getting a call from me, that’s for sure,” Quinn told reporters on November 26, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “Just making sure we keep our discipline right. It takes a lot of discipline to unclench our fist sometimes more than clench it.”

Hill is heading into the final season of his four-year, $4.8 million rookie deal with the Cowboys. Even if the defensive tackle is able to make the final roster, Hill still has much to prove as he will be a free agent in 2023. Hill is slated to have a $1.1 million salary for the 2022 season.

Cowboys Compare WR Jalen Tolbert to CeeDee Lamb & Cedrick Wilson

While Hill’s future with the team remains in doubt, the Cowboys are hoping for better results from the rookies in their most recent draft class. One player that is already drawing praise from the Cowboys is former South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sees some similarities between Tolbert and CeeDee Lamb along with former Dallas wideout Cedrick Wilson.

“Just watching him, and [Cowboys Vice President of player personnel] Will McClay and I were talking, he reminds you just on first impression, as far as his movement traits, he’s somewhere kind of between CeeDee [Lamb] and Cedric Wilson,” McCarthy explained during a May 13 press conference. “That’s his body type and I think that’s a great comparable. And I think it illustrates what we’re looking for when you have that type of skill set where you can come in here and have the ability to play inside and outside. I think it’s a real value.”