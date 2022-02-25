Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Cowboys a New Star Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have an Amari Cooper problem as the team is slated to be on the hook for his $20 million salary for 2022. Despite the high salary, Cooper is still producing at a high level notching 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 appearances last season.

The challenge is the Cowboys are currently an estimated $22.1 million over the cap for next season, per Over the Cap. The Cowboys have an out in Cooper’s contract this offseason that would allow the team to save $14 million in cap space in 2022 by releasing the receiver. Additionally, the move would also free the franchise from being responsible for the reaminder of Cooper’s deal that runs through 2024.

The real dilemma is if the Cowboys release Cooper they have a giant hole on offense next to CeeDee Lamb. Locked on Cowboys analysts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool offered an intriguing trade option that has Dallas swapping Cooper for Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley.

Ridley only played in five games in 2021 as he sat out the majority of the season for mental health reasons. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported a Ridley trade is a “very strong possibility,” and Cooper would give Atlanta a legit WR1 option in return.

What Would a Cooper for Ridley Trade Look Like?

my god, this release from calvin ridley pic.twitter.com/8YiY9IQ7CN — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 27, 2020

Ridley would allow the Cowboys to save significant cap space as the receiver is slated to make $11.1 million in 2022. The challenge is Ridley is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he could land a similar contract to Cooper when he is a free agent in 2023.

While it would save the Cowboys some money for next season, it may look similar financially to Cooper being on the roster in the long run. Mosher and McCool debated whether this receiver swap would be beneficial for the Cowboys.

“I actually think Ridley would be a really good fit with Dak and CeeDee,” Mosher responded after initially hesitating on the deal. “I just don’t know if I’m giving up a lot for that player right now.”

McCool argued that the Cowboys would need some sort of draft picks from the Falcons in addition to Ridley for the trade to make sense for Dallas.

“That’s [$5 million in cap savings] not enough for me,” McCool responded. “I would need the picks, too. …I don’t know, the Calvin Ridley situation for them is not good as it stands right now. Atlanta’s not going to get anything from Calvin Ridley.

“So, for the Cowboys, they’re kind of doing them a little bit of a favor as well and on top of that, giving them Amari Cooper. So, we want the picks as well.”

Ridley Offers the Cowboys a Nice Replacement Option for Cooper

From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility. My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. pic.twitter.com/AoPy7UPHDo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2022

When he is on the field, Ridley has proven he can be a WR1 level player, but the wideout has also missed significant time the previous two seasons with injuries. Ridley posted the best season of his career in 2020 notching 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 appearances.

Ridley’s football future may remain a bit unclear, but opposing teams also know that the Cowboys are considering releasing Cooper. This does not give Dallas much leverage in trade talks, and the team would be wise to consider this hypothetical scenario with the Falcons. Ridley at least gives the Cowboys a replacement option for Cooper, even if it punts the long-term financial decision to 2023.