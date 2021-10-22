Cowboys Could Trade Key Playmaker, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys have had a lot of early season success but that may not prevent the team from making a move by the NFL trade deadline on November 2. ESPN’s Todd Archer labeled wide receiver Michael Gallup as the most likely Cowboys player to be traded by the deadline, potentially to bolster the team’s secondary.

“The Cowboys wouldn’t want to do this, but Gallup has not played since the opener because of a calf injury and is in the final year of his contract,” Archer detailed. “Would the Cowboys be able to swing a deal for an immediate need (cornerback, defensive tackle) or a potential draft pick?

“Gallup is a big-play threat and a great fit with Dak Prescott in the passing game, but Cedric Wilson has filled in nicely as the No. 3 receiver behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Of course, Wilson is set to be a free agent as well. Given the talent in the group, the Cowboys might be able to get something in return, but they wouldn’t want to walk away from Gallup.”

Gallup Has Been Sidelined Since Week 1 With a Calf Injury

Gallup faces an uncertain future with the Cowboys as the receiver is set to hit free agency after the season. Unfortunately for Gallup, the Cowboys offense has continued to thrive in his absence as the receiver has not played since sustaining a calf injury against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Cedrick Wilson has been one of the wideouts who has stepped up in Gallup’s absence. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Gallup has a good chance to return to the field in Week 8 after the team’s bye.

“I would say Michael’s [Gallup] the closest of the three [to returning],” McCarthy explained during an October 18 press conference. “I’m hopeful when we come back from the bye week that we can start him an individual [drills] like we did with the three last week.”

The Cowboys May Be Forced to Choose Between Gallup & Cooper After 2021

The Cowboys may be forced to choose between keeping Gallup or Amari Cooper moving forward. Cooper still has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $100 million deal, but the Cowboys have a potential out in his contract this coming offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on August 13 that there is a growing concern that the Cowboys will have to part with one of their receivers.

“The money crunch between Cooper and Gallup is real, and a calculation Dallas will continue to consider internally,” Fowler detailed. “Gallup is a 2022 free agent, and Cooper is owed $20 million, with a $22 million cap hit and $6 million in dead money. They’d love to keep both, but that might not be possible.”

With the emergence of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver which could prompt the team to make a difficult decision. If the Cowboys are leaning towards not re-signing Gallup, we could see the receiver dealt by the November 2nd deadline.