NFL Insider Gives Bombshell Update on Possible Cowboys-Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson-to-the-Cowboys is much ado about … something, apparently.
On the heels of Wilson’s admitted frustration with the Seattle Seahawks, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio advanced the possibility that Dallas acquires the superstar quarterback in a blockbuster trade deal.
“Throughout this period of time where I’ve been aware that things aren’t 100% great for Wilson and the Seahawks, the one team that keeps coming up when I’ve tried to gather information about where he could go or where he’d like to go, the Cowboys are the one team that’s been mentioned more than any other,” Florio said Friday on 105.3 The Fan.
He added: “I suspect that Russell has an eye on Dallas.”
The potential of Russ cooking in the Lone Star State was ratched up Wednesday when a Vegas sportsbook gave the Cowboys the second-best odds of acquiring Wilson. The Las Vegas Raiders were considered the front-runner for the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller, whose discontent stems from Seattle’s inability to protect him behind annually shoddy offensive lines.
The eight-time Pro Bowler was sacked 47 times last season, the third-highest mark in the NFL behind Carson Wentz (50) and Deshaun Watson (49) — both of whom are also the subject of intense trade speculation, with the former likely to be dealt in the coming weeks.
“The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that’s the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it’s part of the job,” he said, via NFL.com.
“I’ve definitely been hit — I’ve been sacked almost 400 times. We got to get better. I got to find ways to get better, too. Just continue to try and find that. As we continue to go along the process and I think about my career and what I want to be able to do, it always starts up front, offensively and defensively. It always does. I’m grateful for the time I’ve been able to put in every day to the process. I love this game. I came to play this game to win championships.
“I’m frustrated with getting hit too much.”
Cost-Prohibitive
To even consider what’d be an unprecedented trade, the Seahawks would require a Ricky Williams-type caravan of premium draft picks and starting players, such as wide receiver Amari Cooper or defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Suffice it to say, these mind-boggling hauls are impossibly rare.
It’s possible the Cowboys and incumbent QB Dak Prescott agree to a tag-and-trade to facilitate an exchange that boasts several first-round selections and recharts the course of history for both organizations.
On top of that, Dallas would need to absorb Wilson’s $140 million contract, which expires after 2023, his age-35 campaign. One could argue it’s wiser simply to invest in Prescott, who doesn’t turn 28 until late July.
Florio Illuminates Dak’s Power
Whether the Cowboys land Wilson — and you shouldn’t hold your breath — is contingent on Prescott, an impending unrestricted free agent. The brain trust will not simply allow him to walk and risk receiving zero compensation for their trouble, so, failing a long-term agreement, the franchise tag is the likeliest outcome.
Prescott actually signing the projected $37.7 million tender, for a second consecutive offseason, would be his choice; motive notwithstanding. But, as Florio notes, he ultimately holds Dallas over a barrel in prospective Wilson talks.
“I suspect we’ll be in the same spot: franchise tag tendered [and] Dak Prescott doesn’t do a long-term deal,” he said on 105.3 The Fan. “If I were him, I would sign that tender the moment it’s offered. That would shut down any possibility of Russell Wilson being traded to the Cowboys, being the Seahawks aren’t going to take Dak Prescott on a one-year deal and $37 million-plus in return. I think we’re gonna be in the same spot we were in 2020. It’s gonna be Dak on a one-year deal.”
