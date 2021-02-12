NFL Insider Gives Bombshell Update on Possible Cowboys-Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson-to-the-Cowboys is much ado about … something, apparently.

On the heels of Wilson’s admitted frustration with the Seattle Seahawks, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio advanced the possibility that Dallas acquires the superstar quarterback in a blockbuster trade deal.

“Throughout this period of time where I’ve been aware that things aren’t 100% great for Wilson and the Seahawks, the one team that keeps coming up when I’ve tried to gather information about where he could go or where he’d like to go, the Cowboys are the one team that’s been mentioned more than any other,” Florio said Friday on 105.3 The Fan.

He added: “I suspect that Russell has an eye on Dallas.”

The potential of Russ cooking in the Lone Star State was ratched up Wednesday when a Vegas sportsbook gave the Cowboys the second-best odds of acquiring Wilson. The Las Vegas Raiders were considered the front-runner for the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller, whose discontent stems from Seattle’s inability to protect him behind annually shoddy offensive lines.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was sacked 47 times last season, the third-highest mark in the NFL behind Carson Wentz (50) and Deshaun Watson (49) — both of whom are also the subject of intense trade speculation, with the former likely to be dealt in the coming weeks.

“The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that’s the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it’s part of the job,” he said, via NFL.com.