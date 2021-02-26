Cowboys Land Pro Bowl QB in Insider’s Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Dallas Cowboys were surprisingly thrown into the Seattle Seahawks saga with Russell Wilson after his agent Mark Rogers relayed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client was willing to play in Big D. The Cowboys are one of four teams on Wilson’s short list if his relationship with the Seahawks cannot be restored. It is an important distinction given Wilson has a no-trade clause and can dictate where he will play next if the Seahawks opt to trade their franchise quarterback.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

The Seahawks and Cowboys may have more in common than it seems as both teams head into a pivotal offseason with uncertainty surrounding their franchise quarterback. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks wrote a lengthy piece on Wilson’s growing dissatisfaction with the Seahawks including his “camp” approaching the team about a potential trade. Dak Prescott does not appear to be unhappy in Dallas but is still waiting on a long-term contract extension to his liking.

Wilson’s $37 million cap hit next season is similar to what the Cowboys face if they use the franchise tag on Prescott for a second season. The Seahawks quarterback is under contract for the next three seasons as part of his four-year, $140 million deal.

Insider Suggests Cowboys & Seahawks Swap Quarterbacks

During a recent episode of the Seahawks Man 2 Man podcast, Dugar detailed why the two teams swapping Pro Bowl quarterbacks makes some sense. Prescott gets the long-term deal he is coveting, and Wilson receives a change of scenery by joining one of the most iconic franchises in sports. Both teams solve their problem by getting a Pro Bowl quarterback in return.

“The more I’ve talked myself into that, like which team says no to that?” Dugar asked. “The Seahawks should do it. You get a younger, not as good quarterback, but, shoot, one who wants to be there at least. …For Dak to have to do that, he’d have to sign the tag. So, he’d have to sign it knowing he’s going to Seattle. So, yeah you get a guy who wants to be here [Seattle]. He’s younger and pretty good. Dak’s probably like a top-seven guy with the potential to be higher because like I say, he’s only in year five, maybe? Five or six. I can buy that.”

The Cowboys Are 1 of 4 Teams on Wilson’s Wish List

During a recent interview with USA Today, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith indicated the Cowboys not signing Prescott to a new deal yet shows they are “unsure” about their quarterback. Wilson has proven he can win a Super Bowl and is still in the prime portion of his career.

“If you’re Dallas, of course, you’d take Russell Wilson,” Dugar continued. “Then, if you’re Russ, you’re in a big media market. You’re the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. There’s really nothing more marketable than that particular job. So, you have that and you got weapons. I don’t know how good their o-line is. It’s kind of fallen apart in recent years. I know it was bad last year. …They’ve just got the juice, the clout, whatever. Like, it’s the Cowboys. That one makes some sense for every party involved, I think. For Dallas, the Seahawks and Russell and the other quarterback [Prescott] that they would be getting. Again, I don’t think that one is very likely either, but I see Russ in another jersey in 2022. I can’t guarantee it, of course.”

The Cowboys Continue to Back Prescott as Their QB

Prior to the most recent comments from Wilson’s agent, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Wilson has eyed playing for the Cowboys. Wilson’s wife Ciara is a Texas native and the quarterback’s business ventures would not be hurt by being the Cowboys starting quarterback.

“Throughout this period of time where I’ve been aware that things aren’t 100% great for Wilson and the Seahawks, the one team that keeps coming up when I’ve tried to gather information about where he could go or where he’d like to go, the Cowboys are the one team that’s been mentioned more than any other,” Florio said on Dallas 105.3 The Fan, per Sports Illustrated. “I suspect that Russell has an eye on Dallas.”

As for the Cowboys, so far they are sticking by Prescott as NFL insider Josina Anderson detailed. Yet, the longer Prescott goes without a long-term contract, the more we can expect rumors like this quarterback swap idea to continue.

“Seems like that article this morning might have ruffled a feather or two?” Anderson tweeted. “Snap source reaction out of Seattle: ‘No comment.’ Snap reaction from a source out of Dallas: ‘Dak is our QB. Still working on getting something done.’”

