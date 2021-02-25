Cowboys Break Silence on Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have heard the Russell Wilson trade rumors, but the team is not biting, at least not yet. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported her Cowboys source backed Dak Prescott when asked about the team’s potential interest in Wilson.

“Seems like that article this morning might have ruffled a feather or two?” Anderson tweeted. “Snap source reaction out of Seattle: ‘No comment.’ Snap reaction from a source out of Dallas: ‘Dak is our QB. Still working on getting something done.'”

Anderson is referencing The Athletic’s lengthy report on Wilson’s dissatisfaction with the Seahawks, including the quarterback’s representatives bringing up the idea of a trade to Seattle’s front office. Minutes before Anderson’s tweet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers denied the idea that the quarterback is requesting a trade. However, Rodgers provided Wilson’s wish list of teams if he was traded and the Cowboys were interestingly enough one of the squads the quarterback would consider. Wilson has a no-trade clause giving him control over any potential deal.

“Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN,” Schefter noted on Twitter. “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.”

Pro Football Talk Reported Wilson Has His ‘Eye on Dallas’

Prior to these recent reports, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted on 105.3 The Fan that he sensed Wilson has always had his eyes on playing for the Cowboys. Whether or not this ever comes to fruition, remains to be seen as the Seahawks are still unlikely to trade their franchise quarterback.

“Throughout this period of time where I’ve been aware that things aren’t 100% great for Wilson and the Seahawks, the one team that keeps coming up when I’ve tried to gather information about where he could go or where he’d like to go, the Cowboys are the one team that’s been mentioned more than any other,” Florio said, per Sports Illustrated. “I suspect that Russell has an eye on Dallas.”

Trade Rumors Have Heated Up Since Wilson Voiced His Frustration With the Seahawks

How did we get to the point where Wilson is being mentioned in trade rumors, especially since the quarterback is under contract through 2023? CBS Sport’ Jason LaCanfora reported on Super Bowl Sunday that teams were calling the Seahawks about Wilson’s availability and also emphasized the quarterback was frustrated by the hits he is taking in Seattle. One day later, Wilson admitted his frustration during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show and also explained he wanted to be more involved in personnel moves.

The Cowboys are being mentioned not just because Wilson views the franchise as appealing, but the team has yet to reach a long-term deal with Prescott. Dallas’ best option continues to be to sign Prescott to a new contract rather than give up multiple assets for another quarterback, especially one of Wilson’s caliber.

What would Wilson cost the Cowboys in a potential trade? According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, the Seahawks’ asking price starts with three first-round picks but the insider added that he still sees the team working things out with Wilson.

“What’s a realistic price if the Seahawks were to trade Russell Wilson? I think you start with something like three first-round draft picks,” Silver explained. “That’s kind of the message that other teams believe would be conveyed. …So, I think chances are it’ll get patched up but that hasn’t stopped a lot of teams from reaching out and from talking about this, and you kind of hear that three No. 1s being tossed around the league a little. So, we’ll be keeping an eye on this in the coming weeks.”

