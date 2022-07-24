Cowboys Insider Predicts Team to Release 3-Time Pro Bowler: ‘Rip Off the Band-Aid’

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to unceremonious departures, and now they’re being predicted to make another one.

This past offseason, the team ditched wide receiver Amari Cooper for what was basically a sixth-round pick and also released offensive tackle La’el Collins to help on the salary cap. Both players had become marquee names in Dallas and spent a combined 10 seasons with the Cowboys, and now both are gone.

For 105.3 The Fan reporter Bobby Belt, one of the next major departure on the Dallas roster will be running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott is the highest-paid running back in the NFL, but some fans and media members believe his performances have not matched the value his contract demands.

“Zeke could rush for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this year and I think he’s still probably done here,” Belt said to NBC Sports Washington. “They need to move on. That contract has been such an albatross for them, one of the worst deals in football, and, as much as they love his toughness and things like that, it’s about time to rip off the Band-Aid. He’s not the same player anymore.”

Elliott’s numbers are almost always impressive, with his 2021 season marking the fourth time in six years that he has eclipsed 1,000+ yards. But as Belt mentions, the Cowboys star’s contract means being good isn’t enough.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Elliott Entering Year 7 with Cowboys

When Dallas and owner Jerry Jones drafted Elliott as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, it came as a surprise. Some said the Cowboys reached for the former Ohio State star, but then Elliott made good by leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1631 yards.

As Pro Football Reference shows, Zeke nearly crossed the 1000-yard mark in 2017 despite only playing 10 games, only failing to hit that thresh-hold one other time in 2020. Further, Elliott totaled 10 touchdowns last year, marking the third time in his career he’s reached the endzone 10 or more times in a season.

The issue with the 27-year-old’s production isn’t the totals, but the averages. After averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2016, Elliott has steadily declined. In 2020 he averaged 4.0 yards per carry and in 2021 he averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Breaking Down Dallas RB’s Monstrous Contract

As Belt stated, the Cowboys didn’t just pay Elliott, they bound themselves to him. Spotrac shows that Elliott is set to cost as a $18.2 million salary cap hit in 2022, and it’s not getting better for Jones and Dallas.

Due to restructuring and the back-loaded nature of the deal, the cheapest year remaining on Elliott’s deal is in 2024 when the running back will be due $14.32 million. Every other year of the contract pays Elliott at least $16 million, and the deal goes through the 2026 season.

Part of why Belt’s prediction makes a ton of sense is the Cowboys can cut Elliott in 2023 and only be stuck with $11.86 million in dead cap. That kind of hit is massive, but in the context of the running back’s deal, it’s basically Dallas’ best chance to get unhooked from the 6-year, $90 million contract.

The cost of the contract will likely be too big for any team to take on in a trade, and paying Zeke that amount as he reaches his late 20s doesn’t make much sense either. So a release after the 2022 season feels like a serious possibility.