Cowboys Starter Bolts for Seahawks as Team Loses Another Key Vet: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are losing another key starter as defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Hankins has been a Cowboys starter since Dallas traded for the former Las Vegas Raiders veteran in October 2022.

“The Seahawks are expected to sign veteran DT Johnathan Hankins, source says,” Garafolo noted in a March 19, 2024 message on X. “Hankins was in for a visit with the team today.”

Hankins joins a growing list of starters Dallas has lost in free agency. Previous Cowboys players to leave Dallas this offseason include running back Tony Pollard and center Tyler Biadasz. The Cowboys also released receiver Michael Gallup and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Seahawks News: Seattle Is Overhauling the Team’s Defense Under Mike Macdonald

For the Seahawks, Hankins gives the team a space eater at 320 pounds to potentially pair with Leonard Williams on the middle of the defensive line. Hankins started 14 games last season posting 27 tackles, 3 quarterback hits and 3 sacks.

Seattle is slowly revamping their defense under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Despite heading into free agency with more than $40 million in cap room, the Seahawks have mostly made budget-friendly deals such as the addition of Hankins. The defender played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Dallas in 2023.

Cowboys News: Dallas Has Lost Several Key Starters in NFL Free Agency

Some of the Cowboys’ losses have been related to the team’s tight salary cap constraints. The loss of Hankins could have been more of a team decision based on play.

“It’s possible that the Cowboys thought Hankins was a declining player,” Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher noted in a March 19 message on X. “He has now posted three straight seasons with a PFF run defense grade 52 or worse.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is in Danger of Losing Star Corner Stephon Gilmore

ESPN’s Todd Archer believes the Cowboys are also in danger of losing starting corner Stephon Gilmore. This loss would be more financially related than based on the former Pro Bowler’s ability.

“This year, they drew lines on how much money they could pay Smith, Pollard, Biadasz and Armstrong and did not budge,” Archer wrote in a March 19 story titled, “Why do the Cowboys go about free agency the way they do?” “The departures might not be over. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins might leave. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, could sign elsewhere, too.

“The Cowboys could certainly add cost-effective players in the coming days and weeks, but they are hanging their hat on their ability to draft. Since vice president of player personnel Will McClay took over the draft in 2014, Dallas has had 13 draft picks named to at least one Pro Bowl.”

The Seattle Seahawks Are Hoping the Team Upgraded Their Linebacker Group

Hankins represents another potential new starter on the Seahawks defense. Few positions will look more different than at linebacker.

Gone are Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks as Seattle later signed Tyrel Dodson & Jerome Baker as potential replacements at the position. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard believes this could be an upgrade at linebacker for 2024.

“It will be different to your eye, just the size,” Huard said during the March 18 edition of “Brock and Salk.” “I mean, Bobby was a 250-pound big thumper … He was a big dude, and even Brooks was, what, 235? I think he even got up to about 240, so they were a little bit bigger.”