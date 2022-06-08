Rich Eisen Links DK Metcalf to Cowboys Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t made many splashes in the 2022 offseason, but Rich Eisen thinks that they could still make a move for a Seattle Seahawks star.

Earlier in the spring, Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and let Cedrick Wilson walk to the Miami Dolphins, with the primary new additions at WR coming through James Washington in free agency and Jalen Tolbert at the Cowboys’ third-round pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Speculation has run rampant over Dallas adding another weapon to the team, and this time it comes in the form of Seahawks WR DK Metcalf. In a recent portion of The Rich Eisen Show, the NFL Network thinks the Cowboys are the perfect landing spot for the former Ole Miss star if Seattle elects to trade the unhappy WR.

“Dallas should be on the phone to Seattle right now,” Eisen said. “How huge would DK Metcalf be with a star on the side of his helmet?… I do appreciate his star ability to make himself a figurative star wherever he goes, but the star on the side of that helmet. Thanksgiving days, Monday nights, Sunday nights. DK Metcalf on the Dallas Cowboys is exactly the play that Jerry Jones would make, is exactly the play Jerry Jones is built to make, is exactly the play the Dallas Cowboys used to do before Jerry started getting people with a long-term approach… ”

It’s a sensational idea, and it’s one that a veteran NFL mind like Eisen doesn’t throw out lightly, and the NFL Network host threw out his ideas for trade details as well.

Metcalf a Stud for the Seahawks

Metcalf does not need much introduction to anyone who keeps up with the NFL on a national level. At 6’4″ and 235 pounds, Metcalf was always a recognizable when he came out in the 2019 NFL draft, but he has delivered on his second-round pick hype in a major way.

Metcalf has gone for at least 900 receiving yards each season, and has a total of 3170 receiving yards in his first three years. 2020 was his best with 1303 yards, but 2021 was his career-high for touchdowns, in which he grabbed 12 of them per PFR.

Metcalf’s 2020 earned him a Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the All-Pro second-team, but it still feels like his best work is in front of him as he’s still just 24-years-old. However, Seattle is facing a potential trade with their star WR due to them trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Eisen on Price Cowboys Would Have to Pay

The NFL Network host didn’t go into many details, primarily due to the fact that he thinks the Cowboys ought to look towards Stan Kroenke and the Los Angeles Rams to figure out how to trade and pay for the receiver.

What Eisen did throw out was at least a first-round pick, likely the Cowboys first in the 2023 NFL draft. He believes the Cowboys are likely picking in the 20s, so it would be easier to part with than if they were higher up.

“First round pick,” Eisen started. “It’s a pick in the 20s… Or it’s 32nd overall because Dallas could actually do this with him.”

Essentially, Eisen believes Jones and the Cowboys ought to believe in Metcalf’s ability, and worry about the picks being given up later.