Cowboys Receive Multiple Warnings About Potential Shaq Leonard Signing: ‘Liabilities’

The Dallas Cowboys can add a major piece to the roster by signing Shaq Leonard, but there are warning signs about the free agency move too. Leonard isn’t quite as spry as he once was, and that means he’s not going to be an efficient every-down player.

That is partially due to injuries, but the result is the same: the former Indianapolis Colts star can be taken advantage of in the passing game. PFF editor John Owning and DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans all spoke about it on November 28.

“If the #Cowboys sign Shaquille Leonard, one thing they CANNOT do is take Markquese Bell off the field in passing situations,” Owning wrote on X. “He’s been so impressive and such a boon to DAL’s overall pass defense. The ability to close down short-to-intermediate zones & reliably limit YAC on check-downs are so valuable.”

While Owning focuses on the benefits Markquese Bell brings, the other point is just about Leonard’s performance.

“@Kyle_Youmans spoke about Leonard’s liabilities in pass coverage this morning on @TalkinCowboys, and it directly coincides with this,” Harris wrote in response. “Have Leonard on the field to fill running lanes, bring Bell out for the late down situations to cover the middle of the field.”

Leonard’s Pass Coverage Stats in 2023

Considering that Leonard has had two back surgeries in the past two years, it’s hard to be too critical. Him playing at all after that was not guaranteed, and it’s clear that he still has something to offer. But pass coverage has been the weak point of his game even during his All-Pro seasons.

As Pro Football Reference shows, Leonard lit up box scores from 2018 to 2021 with 11 interceptions. He had years with 5 and 4 INTs, and, on the surface, he looks like a tight defender.

But the underlying stats show that it was feast or famine. The lowest completion percentage during that four-year stretch was 70.5%, he allowed 9 touchdowns over that span, and opposing receivers averaged 7 yards per target. That’s not abysmal by linebacker standards, but it shows that he wasn’t a lockdown defender against the pass.

His stats with the Colts this year show what happens when the interceptions stop flowing in. Over his limited time in 2022 and 2023, he’s allowed 22 catches, four touchdowns and 160 yards after the catch. The opposing QB rating has skyrocketed into the high 90s, and his five missed tackles in 2023 aren’t helping either.

Micah Parsons Helping Cowboys ‘Recruit’

While Leonard shouldn’t be regarded as an all-around player these days, he’s still wanted. Just ask Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons. During an episode of his show The Edge, Parsons flaunted a Leonard jersey behind him on stream.

He was then asked about Dallas signing the three-time All-Pro. Parsons kept it coy, but did provide his thoughts.

“I’m not telling you nothing yet,” Parsons said on November 27. “We’ll see next week what happens when he comes to visit [Dallas] on ‘The Edge.’ Tune in to that and check this see if Shaq is going to be a Dallas Cowboy or not.”

Only time will tell if Leonard joins the Cowboys or signs with the Philadelphia Eagles.