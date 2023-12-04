Cowboys & Eagles Get New Details on Shaq Leonard’s Decision: Report

The wait is expected to be over soon for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles with Shaq Leonard likely to reveal his decision on Monday, December 4, 2023. The latest Cowboys rumors shows that the teams are expecting to hear from Leonard after the three-time Pro Bowler visited both rivals.

“UPDATE: Free agent LB Shaq Leonard is expected to take the rest of the evening to decide between the Cowboys & Eagles & inform the teams tomorrow of his decision, a person w/ knowledge of the situation said,” The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore detailed on December 4.

It remains to be seen how the opposing Week 13 results will impact Leonard’s decision. The Cowboys were able to pull out a 41-35 victory over the Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Eagles defense looked suspect in the team’s 42-19 blowout loss to the 49ers. Leonard could view this defeat as a warning sign, or an indication that the Philadelphia defense could use his help.

Unfortunately, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones indicated the franchise has “no idea” where Leonard will sign.

“We just have no idea right now,” Jones remarked on Leonard’s decision during a December 4 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “It’s a work in progress. We’ll see.”

Cowboys Rumors: Shaq Leonard ‘Leaning’ Towards Joining Dallas Over Signing With Eagles

Cowboys Nation on their way to bring Shaq Leonard to the Cowboys today.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Hja3O6W37i — Kmess ✭ (@kmess22) December 4, 2023

Heading into Week 13, Leonard first visited the Cowboys at The Star in Frisco. The next day Leonard traveled to Philadelphia to visit with the Eagles.

Leonard has been quiet since beginning his mini free agency tour. Audacy’s NFL insider Brian Baldinger reported that Leonard was “leaning” towards signing with Dallas. This news has prompted plenty of Cowboys rumors, but the star defender has not given any indication of his next team.

“I hear he’s leaning toward the Cowboys,” Baldinger noted during a November 30 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “GBag Nation.” “I know players on the Eagles that are heavily trying to recruit him. They need him. They lost Zach Cunningham last week. They’ve been losing linebackers all year.

“I’m hearing he’s favoring the Cowboys at this point. He’s a little measured about this thing. (He) wants to make the right decision.”

Shaq Leonard Is Expected to Play in the Cowboys-Eagles Matchup

#Cowboys and #Eagles checking their phones to make sure they work while waiting for Shaq Leonard's decision. pic.twitter.com/aeTrNCQCDz — Terence Watson (@Watson703) December 4, 2023

Regardless, Leonard is expected to be suiting up in the Eagles-Cowboys Week 14 matchup. The question is what jersey the linebacker will be wearing. Both teams are making a run at Leonard after dealing with injuries at the position. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously stated that the team was expecting to hear Leonard’s decision after both teams played.

“I really don’t know there at all what that’s going to be,” Jones said of Leonard’s decision during a December 1 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece. “The indication is right now that he will be addressing his future after this weekend.

“And so, that’s where we are on that one. And again, we had a great visit when he came through, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Dallas Is a 3-Point Favorite Over Philly in Week 14

#Cowboys Micah Parsons is recording is podcast right now on the Bleacher Report, and look who’s jersey he has behind him in the background 👀 Seems fitting given Shaq Leonard is reportedly visiting Dallas on Tuesday.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sI3tayhBUk — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 28, 2023

The Eagles and Cowboys are also squaring off on the field as the two rivals meet in Week 14. Heading into the matchup, Philadelphia has a one-game lead on Dallas in the NFC East and sits as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Cowboys open as a three-point favorite against the Eagles, a number likely helped by Philly’s disappointing outing against San Francisco. Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 have the spread much closer with Dallas favored by just .5 points. These projections give the Cowboys a 52% chance to get the win over the Eagles.