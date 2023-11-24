Cowboys Insider Drops New Update on Shaq Leonard Pursuit Amid Eagles Interest

The Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard, but so are the Philadelphia Eagles. Leonard was one of the more surprising releases of the current season, but it’s clear it will be a dogfight for his signature.

After Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team was interested in Leonard, official team writer Patrick Walker is adding more context to the pursuit. In response to a fan asking about the urgency required to beat the Eagles to his signature, Walker stressed patience by repeating Jones’ words be

“The #Cowboys have contacted him and are in contact with him and his representation,” Walker posted on X on November 24, before posting another response shortly after. “…It’s currently about the medical, and that homework is being done as we speak by the #Cowboys. If that clears, then you move to the financial, but not before.”

So, we know where the Cowboys and Leonard are at. What fans aren’t aware of is what the Cowboys (and Eagles) are finding out. Leonard’s injury history has been well documented, but that affects both his on-field quality and his potential salary.

But the interest from the Eagles makes it a different type of battle too. Not signing Leonard is one thing, but him potentially signing with Philadelphia and being an impact player would feel like a Dallas loss.

Jerry Jones Speaks on Shaq Leonard Interest

After a dominant 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders, Jones created more buzz with his comments. The Cowboys owner not only admitted interest in Leonard, but he also kept it vague.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team has made contact with free agent LB Shaq Leonard, but their level of interest is still being determined,” ESPN’s Ed Werder wrote on X on November 23. “Team is performing due diligence because Leonard had two recent back surgeries that may be impacting his performance level.”

It’s a typical update from Jones. He reveals the key nugget of information, but he also draws it back with the “level of interest” hook. That being said, injuries are a reason to be cautious when it comes to Leonard.

Why Cowboys Are Doing Due Diligence

As Werder mentioned, Leonard has had two major back surgeries in the past two years. Both surgeries were related to the same issue involving nerds, which is an additional red flag.

And while Leonard was able to hit the field this year, he hasn’t looked like a two-time All-Pro. Leonard had 65 tackles in nine games, but had zero sacks, zero forced fumbles, zero passes defended and zero interceptions.

There is a reason the Colts wanted to let him go now, rather than saying goodbye in the offseason. He was not being utilized the way he wanted, but he also wasn’t making the plays they needed to validate his huge contract.

That’s where the Cowboys could run into trouble. Leonard may be expecting big money rather than a prove-it deal with a contender. Either way, it seems as if there is still much work to be done before Leonard signs with anyone.