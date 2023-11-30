Shaq Leonard Decision Timeline Revealed After Cowboys, Eagles Visits

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will square off on December 10, but another showdown between the bitter NFC East rivals is looming this weekend.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard will make his decision on where he’s going to sign at some point this weekend, after visiting the Cowboys on November 28, and a trip to the City of Brotherly Love to visit the reigning champion Eagles on November, 29.

Leonard cleared waivers on November 22, after being released by the Indianapolis Colts, where he had been playing a reduced role on defense.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and in the mix for home-field advantage throughout the payoffs in the NFC. If Leonard winds up signing with the Cowboys, he would likely walk into a starting role in a relatively thin linebacker corps that was dealt a significant blow when rookie DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL earlier this season.

Prior to being released, Leonard produced 63 total tackles for the Colts, while garnering a 60.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, along with a 64.3 run-stopping mark.

Jerry Jones Believes Shaq Leonard Could Make an Impact

Despite the fact that Leonard left The Star without signing a contract, and went on to visit the Eagles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistic about the impact Leonard could make on Dallas’ defense, if they are able to agree to terms with the former All-Pro.

“He’s been [an] outstanding [player],” Jones said on 105.3FM The Fan in on Dallas on Tuesday, via The Athletic. “We want to check his health. That’s what he’s doing right now. … This isn’t a hard scouting job. … We have a pretty attractive situation for any player because not only of the way we’re playing but also the aura of the Cowboys and our fan base and this area.”

Signing Leonard wouldn’t just boost the Cowboys’ defense, but would keep a veteran playmaker from joining the Eagles ahead of the stretch run. Time will tell if Leonard believes Dallas give shim the best chance to win a Super Bowl ring.

Cowboys Have Been Dominant at Home

The Dallas Cowboys have been among the most consistently dominant home teams across the NFL the past two seasons.

If the Cowboys hold serve and knock off the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, Dallas would extend its league-best home winning streak to 14 consecutive games.

While there are plenty of variables that go into winning, and winning consistently in the NFL, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy seems to have pulled an ace from his sleeve with an unorthodox approach to preparing for home games.

A secret ingredient to the Cowboys’ home success seems to be McCarthy not having his team check into a hotel the night before games.

According to ESPN, McCarthy gives his players the choice between staying at the team hotel or sleeping at home.

“That was a cool thing because he put that trust in us to be accountable, to be where we’re supposed to be, to be ready for that next day,” left guard Tyler Smith said. “Him doing that, allows guys to be at home with their families, and that’s been a huge focal point of his — family.”

McCarthy’s unique and unusual approach to preparing for home games has been paying significant dividends for the Cowboys.