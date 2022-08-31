Cowboys to Sign 3 Promising Playmakers: Report

The Dallas Cowboys did not have any successful waiver claims, but are making a few familiar additions to the roster. According to The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are bringing back at least three playmakers to the team who were initially released: receiver Brandon Smith, running back Malik Davis and Dontario Drummond.

“After clearing waivers, RB Malik Davis plans to sign with the Cowboys’ practice squad, person familiar with his decision said,” Gehlken noted in a series of August 31 tweets. “Undrafted rookie from Florida is staying in Dallas. Cowboys are signing WR Brandon Smith to the practice squad, person familiar with the move said. He had a strong preseason. …Cowboys are signing WR Dontario Drummond to practice squad, person familiar with move said. Versatile rookie adds depth at slot receiver and special teams.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Rico Dowdle Won the Cowboys RB3 Spot

After clearing waivers, RB Malik Davis plans to sign with the Cowboys’ practice squad, person familiar with his decision said. Undrafted rookie from Florida is staying in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/nhaDBM8yky — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

One of the more intriguing training camp position battles was who would emerge as the Cowboys third running back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Despite a strong push from Davis, Rico Dowdle solidified himself as the team’s third back, but the good news is Dallas was later able to re-sign the former Florida rusher. During training camp, Dallas running backs coach Skip Peete explained why Dowdle was the favorite to secure the RB3 role.

“They’re all challenging for that role [of RB3],” Peete told DallasCowboys.com in early August. “But if we had to play a game tomorrow? Rico has really shown that he’s matured a lot and has a complete understanding of what we’re doing. If you would’ve asked me two years ago, I would’ve probably said it’s wide open.

“But, right now, I think he’s kind of distanced himself from those other guys a little bit because of his ability of being here and understanding what we’re doing – he has two months under his belt versus six months. Those two other guys are pretty talented as well. The way they’ve picked up the system has been very, very impressive, and I wouldn’t put anything past those guys challenging anybody.”

None of the Players Cut by the Cowboys Were Claimed by Another Team

Cowboys are signing WR Dontario Drummond to practice squad, person familiar with move said. Versatile rookie adds depth at slot receiver and special teams. pic.twitter.com/ulRTL1jJx0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

The Cowboys had more good fortune as none of the players the team released were claimed by another franchise. This should allow Dallas to have their pick of these players to fill out the team’s practice squad. The Cowboys were also able to re-sign quarterbacks Will Grier and Cooper Rush to the practice squad, per Gehlken.

“Good news for the Cowboys: Of the 27 players they waived, none were claimed by another team,” Machota tweeted on August 31. “Looks like Dallas should be getting most of them back on the practice squad. The Cowboys did not claim any players waived by other teams.”

Given the injuries at receiver, Smith and Drummond may have an opportunity to win early offensive snaps given the team’s current depth chart at the position. Rookie Jalen Tolbert is expected to have an immediate role in the offense alongside CeeDee Lamb as Gallup looks to return to the field sooner rather than later.