Cowboys Former First-Round Pick Rips Jerry Jones During Draft

The war of words between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former first-round pick Taco Charlton continued on Twitter during the first round of the draft, with the defensive end sounding off after the team selected offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

Jones took a dig at Charlton this week leading up to the draft, pawning the idea of drafting him on his son and Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones. Jerry Jones instead took credit for drafting Micah Parsons, who was named Rookie of the Year and was a first-team All-Pro.

“There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” Jerry Jones told reporters this week. “Taco was Stephen [Jones’] call. [Micah] Parsons is my call.”

Charlton quickly responded to that claim with a GIF of Woody Harrelson wiping away his tears with money. He sounded off again during the draft after the Cowboys took Tyler Smith with the No. 24 pick in the draft — a selection that has been highly debated.

“So whose pick was this,” Charlton tweeted. After the comment garnered nearly 500 comments and thousands of likes, Charlton added, “Back to minding my own business.”

Charlton was cut early into his third season with the Cowboys and never lived up to his draft spot. What made the selection even more painful for the Dallas faithful is that he was taken two picks before TJ Watt, who went on to become a record-setting perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Pittsburgh.

Charlton has stuck around the league, most recently playing with Pittsburgh. He signed with the Saints this offseason and has 11.5 career sacks.

Jerry Jones Angers Randy Gregory With Comments

Jones also managed to piss off another former pass-rusher in Randy Gregory with some comments. Gregory signed with the Broncos this offseason after it appeared he would return to the Cowboys on a new deal.

“Denver wanted him more than we did, and that’s not a hard adjustment,” Jones said. “Because we got extra players for that and we wouldn’t have had the players we got had we signed Randy. Period. And I’d rather have the two (Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong) than the one. Availability was a big item here — being available. Always has been; always has been. You can reach to a point where if you’ve got a big question mark on availability — forget ability — if you’ve got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars to your salary cap with that big a question mark at availability? It got too high for the benefit of the team.”

Gregory responded to his former owner on Twitter.

“Hell hath no fury like a scorned…owner?” Man needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already,” Gregory wrote. He later added: “I just think we’re tired of the unnecessary comments. We living and taking care of ourselves. I’m amazed at how many people got their lives together enough to pass judgment.”

Tyler Smith Eager to Get to Work With Cowboys

Lost in the drama was the Cowboys adding to their offensive line with Smith, who has the ability to play both guard and tackle.

“I played tackle in college but I’m willing to play wherever they put me,” Smith after being selected by the Cowboys. “I’m going to take the coaching and I practice it all, so I’m comfortable wherever.”

Smith — a Tulsa product — said he had very little interaction with the Cowboys leading up to the draft and was surprised he landed in Dallas.

“Man, I was shocked,” he said. “A lot of my coaches said there was a great chance (but) I can’t say I even dialogued with the team that much throughout the process, but like it was a shock to me. I can’t even lie. I’m more than blessed to be here. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”