Cowboys Could Fix Linebacker Hole With Former No. 5 Pick

Of all the issues the Dallas Cowboys had in their final game, their inability to stop the Green Bay Packers’ rushing attack was the biggest. If they want to fix that in 2024, they’ll likely need reinforcements, and that’s where Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White could come in.

The 26-year-old linebacker is set to test free agency this offseason. For Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the 2021 Pro Bowler is an ideal addition for the Cowboys’ defense.

“Run defense is Dallas’ biggest need, and the Cowboys have a serious lack of linebacker depth,” Knox wrote on January 22. “Premier off-ball linebackers like [Devin] White and the Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen won’t come cheaply, but they represent an extremely important commodity that the Cowboys currently lack.”

White has been a prominent name in Tampa since arriving in 2019. He was a critical part of the team’s run to a Lombardi Trophy in 2020, being named a second-team All-Pro.

However, he has not been handed a second contract and will have the chance to join a new squad. Dallas could do far worse than White, but it’s a matter of whether the Cowboys can afford him and if their defensive scheme remains the same in 2024.

White’s First Five Years with the Buccaneers

Coming out of LSU, White was an exciting prospect thanks to his on-field play and his traits. At the NFL Combine, White ranked first in Production Score and second in athleticism. Five years and 75 starts later, all the projections were on-point.

In his rookie season, White made impact plays all year. PFR shows that he forced three fumbles, nabbed an interception, and scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries. The fact that he missed four games only makes it more impressive.

While he forced two fewer turnovers in 2020, he totaled nine sacks and 140 tackles. Through his first two years, White had shown he can essentially handle any task for a linebacker.

Over the next two seasons, White continued to produce at a high level. The only red flag arrived in 2023. After lackluster performances and injury issues, White was declared a healthy scratch in Week 15.

He did get back on the field the following week and started the rest of the season. But there is a reason why the Buccaneers haven’t re-signed him (yet.)

What White Would Cost Cowboys

The biggest issue with a big name like White is cost. White was paid $11.7 million in 2023 due to his rookie deal’s fifth-year option, and that seems like the baseline for his next contract whether that’s with the Bucs, the Cowboys or another team.

In fact, Spotrac projects him for a four-year, $80 million deal. If that’s the case, then the Cowboys might be priced out. Dallas is already projected to be $11 million over the salary cap. Even if they are able to backload a contract for White, they’ll still need to clear $15-20 million in cap space to make it work.

That being said, projections are not reality. The fact that White just had a controversial and underwhelming season could bring his contract demands down for teams like the Cowboys.

There is certainly a risk with paying a player after a situation like White’s. But Dallas could also get a great deal if it works out.