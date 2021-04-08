Cowboys Pay Massive Bonus to Team’s Worst Offensive Lineman

The NFL Players Association on Tuesday announced 2020 performance-based bonuses for each of the league’s 32 teams and its qualifying personnel.

These bonuses, which don’t count against the salary cap, are awarded to those who outperformed their contracts from the previous season, relative to playing time. Put another way: The less a player makes and the more snaps he logs, the bigger his bonus.

Concerning the Dallas Cowboys, offensive tackle Terence Steele was the top beneficiary, banking a team-high $487,135 after playing in all 16 games — 970 offensive snaps (84.57%), 78 special teams snaps (16.96%) — as a rookie undrafted free agent.

ESPN’s Todd Archer obtained the following list of the most notable 2020 Cowboys performance-based bonuses, sorted from highest to lowest:

• $487,135 – OL Terence Steele

• $412,911 – TE Dalton Schultz

• $389,758 – OL Brandon Knight

• $386,617 – S Donovan Wilson



• $386,481 – WR Michael Gallup

• $382,238 – OL Connor Williams

• $288,143 – S Darian Thompson

• $260,498 – DE Dorance Armstrong

• $247,760 – OL Connor McGovern

• $238,898 – CB Trevon Diggs

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Background on Steele

The 23-year-old Texas Tech product wasn’t supposed to have his name called last season. Then disaster struck with injuries decimating Dallas’ elite offensive line, which lost stud tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins and prompted several musical-chair configurations — none overly successful.

The Cowboys’ duct-taped front-five allowed 2.8 sacks per game, the seventh-worst rate in the NFL. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton, filling in for Dak Prescott, made 11 appearances yet absorbed 24 sacks. This unit was a sieve, and it started along the edges with Steele and Knight as the primary culprits.

“Dallas struggled to replace Smith and Collins at the tackle position, in particular. Cowboys tackles combined to post a 57.2 pass-blocking grade on the year, beating out only the Giants to avoid the worst mark in the NFL,” Pro Football Focus reported in January. “Brandon Knight and Terence Steele especially struggled to hold up, as both allowed pressure rates north of 7% for the season.”

But the performance-based system isn’t a reward for good play; just play itself. And it worked to Steele’s advantage after he took home only $610,000 in base salary for the 2020 campaign.

In other words, Steele duplicated roughly 80% of his entire salary by virtue of being a healthy body who survived a certain amount of snaps. What he did during those snaps — not much, unfortunately for Cowboys quarterbacks — is immaterial.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!