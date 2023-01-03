Cowboys Legend Terrell Owens Amplifies Comeback Effort With Video

Terrell Owens is still adamant about making a return to the NFL and the 49-year-old former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver posted a video showing he’s still got it

Owens showed off his route running and hands in a clip posted to his Instagram, captioning it with a clear message.

“NOTHING TO PROVE BUT A LOT LEFT TO GIVE. #PLAYOFFTO,” Owens wrote.

Owens is a Hall of Famer but has not caught a pass in the NFL since 2010 when he was with the Cinciannati Bengals. He has some scattered action since, including some time in the Fan Controlled Football League, playing alongside Johnny Manziel on the Zappers. He’s now listed on the roster of the Knights of Degen and has eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns over his career in the upstart league.

Owens agent Gregory D.L Daniel told Sports Illustrated’s Aaron Wilson that their camp had been in communication with the Cowboys about a potential return.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said in late December. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

Jerry Jones Disputes Talking to Owens’ Camp

Despite what Owens’ people have said publicly, Jones made it very clear that they have not toyed with the idea of signing him.

“I’ve never talked to him or his agent,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan. “And I will not seriously consider it.”

There was a report from Dov Kleiman that the reason a deal did not happen was Owens asking for too much money. The HOFer responded angrily to that report on social media.

“I would expect better from you guys BUT I guess y’all will POST A LIE for some exposure,” he tweeted. “As we say in the south where I’m from, THE DEVIL IS BUSY and THE DEVIL IS A LIE.”

Owens caught 1,078 career passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns during 15 seasons in the NFL. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. Along with the Cowboys and Bengals, he also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys Set a Wide Receiver Ahead of Postseason

Signing Owens before a playoff run would be a massive circus if any team were to bite and is the exact kind of distraction teams want to avoid when it’s win-or-go-home time.

And while the Cowboys started the season thin at the wide receiver position, they’re more than set heading into the final week of the season. CeeDee Lamb was named to the Pro Bowl for a second straight year, catching 102 passes for 1,307 yards and eight touchdowns.

Michael Gallup and Noah Brown have each had their moments as secondary options, combining for 80 catches and 959 yards. The Cowboys also brought on veteran T.Y. Hilton late in the year and he’s starting to find his footing within the offense. In two games played, Hilton has five catches for 102 yards.

Dallas also has James Washington on the roster but he has yet to record a catch after coming off IR for a broken foot he suffered in training camp.