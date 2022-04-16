How to Watch Fan Controlled Football 2022

Former NFL players Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens team up for the Zappers in the second season of Fan Controlled Football, which begins on Saturday, April 16.

As was the case in the inaugural 2021 season, FCF games will be available on Twitch. However, if you’re looking for some other options, there are also several new ways to watch games in 2022.

Here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can watch FCF games:

Fan Controlled Football 2022 Preview

Fan Controlled Football’s second season begins on Saturday. The indoor football league in Atlanta features fans calling the plays.

Viewers can use the FCF app or Twitch to pick plays. The teams run their respective plays based on fan votes.

1. Pick a team

2. Draft the players

FCF teams play 7-on-7 with no kicks of any kind. The players have to go 50 yards to score a touchdown.

The league had four teams in its first season with the Beasts, Glacier Boyz, and Zappers. Shoulda Been Stars replaces the Wild Aces, which won the 2021 title.

FCF added four new teams with the Bored Ape FC, Knights of Degan, Kingpins, and 8oki.

Notable players in FCF include former NFL players Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel.

Owens ‘Looking Forward’ to FCF

Owens, already an NFL Hall of Famer, will played in FCF at age 48.

“I wasn’t given the opportunity to play. That doesn’t mean I retired,” Owens said according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Has Colin Kaepernick retired? [He’s not in the NFL] because he hasn’t been given an opportunity.”

“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity … to get out there and run around and help mentor some guys,” Owens added per McManus. “Everything that I’ve done to make myself a Hall of Famer, I’m going to try to do my best to not only just play, but help mentor those guys and help them become better at their craft.

“By no means am I looking at this as something cheesy by any means,” Owens continued per McManus. “When I’m on the football field, guys are out there playing, it’s a violent game, it’s a fast game. … My desire, my dedication, my discipline, that’s what enabled me to be who I am today as a Hall of Famer. I take the same approach and mindset into Fan Controlled Football.”

Manziel: ‘A Way to Go Out and Compete’

Manziel, a former Cleveland Browns quarterback, acknowledges that playing FCF is “for fun” instead of a pro football comeback attempt according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

“This is a way to go out and compete and have fun on a way smaller scale,” Manziel said via Seifert. “I don’t have the drive to play football at a high level anymore. I don’t have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I’m OK with that. I’ve come to terms with what my football career was, and what it is, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game, but from a different position.”

“[FCF] is not trying to build this on my back and make me be the main focus point,” Manziel added via Seifert. “I feel like I’m simply there to help bring a little bit of magic and a little bit of entertainment, but on a way different scale than the past.”