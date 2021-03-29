Former Cowboys Pro Bowl Receiver Survives Serious Car Accident

During a recent Instagram post, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens revealed he survived a significant car crash. Owens shared several photos showing the aftermath of the accident. The Hall-of-Fame receiver did not provide details of how the accident occurred but described himself as thankful for being able to “see another day.”

“I was on my way home but this is..HOW MY DAY ENDED YESTERDAY and..HOW MY DAY STARTED TODAY. 🙏🏾,” Owens said. “Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day. God is Good. ✝️”

Thankfully, it sounds like Owens escaped the accident without any injuries. Here is a look at the scary photos Owens posted on Instagram.

Owens Notched 3 Straight Seasons of More Than 1,000 Receiving Yards with the Cowboys

Owens is known for teaming up with “my quarterback” Tony Romo with the Cowboys from 2006 to 2008. The standout receiver notched three straight seasons with more than 1,000 yards including his Pro Bowl campaign in 2007 where Owens had 1,355 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Owens went on to play two more seasons after leaving Dallas before retiring. After Owens declined to attend his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2018, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones criticized the former receiver.

“I had one of the great experiences that ever happened to me last year,” Jones said at the time, per USA Today. “He did not ask my advice. Had he asked my advice or had I been compelled to, I would have shared with him that this is a mistake. For (his) own reasons, but more importantly because the fans should participate. I didn’t give him that advice and consequentially you see where he’s going, but he is making a mistake. That’s his decision. Terrell, as you know, has a mind of his own.”

After hearing Jones’ comments, Owens did not hold back on the Cowboys owner. Owens called out Jones for his release from the Cowboys in response to his criticism.

“Jerry ‘made a mistake’ of releasing me after listening to others when I produced, gave my ALL, sacrificed my health for the team but who am I?!” Owens tweeted in July 2018. “But hey I thought Jerry had a mind of his own too. #GOFIGURE What I’m doing is for the FANS. #THISISFORYOU”

Owens Threw Shade at Romo in 2019

Owens has a complicated relationship with the Cowboys dating back to famously celebrating on the star when he was with the rival 49ers. After signing with the Cowboys in 2007, Owens became a fan favorite for his playmaking abilities during his brief tenure in Dallas. Not only has Owens criticized Jones, but he also recently took a shot at Romo.

Owens was known for coming to Romo’s defense during their careers, but things took a turn since the receiver retired. During a 2019 interview on NFL Network’s Total Access, Owens complimented Romo’s announcing skills but threw some shade at the quarterback’s playing career.

“It’s one thing to call the game in booth, and actually be in action, and recognize those coverages, access what’s going on,” Owens noted, per USA Today. “But I think again, you have to deliver the ball accurately and decisively. And I think that’s what makes him great in the booth as opposed to what he did on the football field. He had situations where he always threw interceptions late in the games. So again, it’s about decision making, it’s about how accurate and where you throw the ball.”

