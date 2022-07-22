Cowboys Go Viral With New Uniform Addition [LOOK]

The Dallas Cowboys are finally bringing back their full throwback uniforms, including the old-school white helmets. The Cowboys revealed that the team will be wearing the white helmets and navy throwback jerseys when Dallas takes on the Giants for the Thanksgiving Day rivalry showdown on November 24.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season,” Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said in a statement. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

The Cowboys’ announcement went viral as the team released the following teaser video confirming the news.

The Cowboys Have Not Worn the White Helmets Since 2012

The return of the throwback look is a result of the NFL loosening the restrictions on allowing teams to wear multiple helmets during a season. Dallas has worn the throwback jerseys for previous Thanksgiving matchups but paired them with the team’s traditional helmets. The Cowboys have not worn the white helmets since 2012, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“For the first time since 2012, the Cowboys will wear their throwbacks on Thanksgiving against the NY Giants,” Archer said in a series of July 21 tweets. “The white helmets are back. The Cowboys will practice in the white helmets on occasion – as they did when they wore the throwbacks previously – to make sure the helmets are properly broken in.”

Dallas also announced the full uniform details for the re-introduction of the team’s throwback look on Thanksgiving.

“The white throwback helmet will be paired with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks,” DallasCowboys.com’s Rob Phillips wrote on July 21. “The helmet will also feature a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet.”

Zeke Is a Big Fan of the Throwback Helmets

Count Ezekiel Elliott among those who are excited for the Cowboys unveiling their classic look. Elliott took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm for the Cowboys throwback uniforms.

“LETS GOOOO!!” Elliott said retweeting the Cowboys’ announcement.

According to UniWatch’s Paul Lukas, the Cowboys became the ninth NFL team this offseason to introduce an alternate helmet for 2022.

“The Cowboys made their NFL debut wearing white helmets in 1960 and continued wearing them through the 1964 preseason before switching to their now-familiar silver for the ’64 regular season,” Lukas wrote on July 21. “They then revived the white helmet as part of a throwback for their Thanksgiving game in 2005 and continued to wear it at least once per season (usually but not always on Thanksgiving) from then through 2012. The one-shell rule put an end to that streak in 2013.”

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys wear the white helmets during additional games this upcoming season. The early indication is Dallas will only wear the throwback lids on Thanksgiving.