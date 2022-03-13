Cowboys’ Asking Price for Star Revealed, Two Teams Interested in Trade: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to move another one of their offensive stars, and details of the trade negotiations are starting to be reported.

Alongside the trade of wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and the releases of tight end Blake Jarwin and kicker Greg Zuerlein, the Cowboys are also reportedly looking to trade tackle La’el Collins.

Collins has been a key component of the Dallas offensive line since he arrived in 2015, but it appears things have gone south between the team and the player. A “soured” relationship plus the 28-year-old’s contract getting expensive has made for a likely departure.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline is now reporting what the Cowboys are looking to get for the former LSU Tiger: anything they can get.

“I’m told at this point the Cowboys would accept anything in return for Collins, even a late-round pick,” Pauline wrote. “If they can’t trade Collins, the expectations are Dallas will likely release the offensive tackle. It might be difficult to trade him as he carries a $10 million price tag.”

Pauline also reported that two teams are interested in trading for Collins: the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers, Dolphins Want Collins

According to Pauline, the Dolphins are interested in Collins as they look to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the offensive line. However, it’s important to note that the Dolphins are reportedly willing to wait and see if the Cowboys cut him.

“The Miami Dolphins are also looking into the possibility of acquiring Collins via a trade,” Pauline reports. “Additionally, they could target Collins if he is eventually cut by Dallas. Miami has holes all over its offensive line and is expected to be active in the OL market when free agency opens next week.”

Similarly, Pauline explains that the Buccaneers want Collins but need to create space in their salary cap to trade for him under his current contract. Apparently, Tampa Bay wouldn’t mind shifting Collins to a guard spot to replace retired star lineman Ali Marpet, which would keep Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs as the starting tackles.

Essentially, both teams would prefer to sign Collins as a free agent rather than trade for him. Where this works out for Dallas is that either team may want him bad enough to ensure his services by trading for him before he’s released, which is how the team can get a late-round pick for Collins as Pauline mentions.

Cowboys ‘Sour’ on Collins

While Collins has been a mainstay for Dallas, it appears as if their patience has ran out with the tackle. After the initial reports that Collins was on the trade block for the Cowboys, Sports Illustrated reporter Mike Fisher explained that the franchise wasn’t impressed with the lineman’s passion or focus.

“The $ sacrifice here makes little sense,” Fisher tweeted on March 12. “But Cowboys have soured on La’el Collins – long wishing he’d ‘take the job more seriously,’ I’m told.”

The “sacrifice” Fisher is referencing is how the Cowboys will actually not be saving the most money possible by trading Collins now. If the team waits until after June 1 to release Collins, they’d get back $10 million in cap space instead of just $1.3 million.

However, that means going through months of free agency still being bound by the contract and further burning the bridge as it would delay Collins’ ability to go elsewhere.