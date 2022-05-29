Cowboys Could Rescue Speedy Starting Receiver With Trade, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could use a bit more depth at wide receiver heading into the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that the Cowboys will continue to “look at” available veteran wideouts throughout the offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport sees the Cowboys as a top contender to make a trade for Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones. Dallas would clearly be a more appealing situation than Jacksonville for Jones, but the Jaguars would need to be willing to make a move. Jones has a reasonable $4.9 million salary for 2022 and is entering the final season of his two-year, $12.5 million contract.

“Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones has actually carved out a solid professional career,” Davenport wrote on May 29, 2022. “It’s just that many haven’t noticed because he has languished on awful teams in Cincinnati, Detroit and Jacksonville.

“Over a decade in the pros, Jones has posted at least 800 receiving yards five times, including 832 yards on 73 catches for the Jaguars in 2021. Jones has hauled in at least nine touchdowns four times, and in 2017 he posted a 61/1,101/9 stat line with the Lions.

“…In Jacksonville, Jones is a lame-duck veteran in the last year of his contract nearing the end of his career. In Green Bay, he could easily be the No. 1 receiver for a Super Bowl contender. The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are all potential contenders who could use a boost at the position as well.”

Tolbert & Washington Are Both Dealing With Injuries

It is only May. There is still plenty of time. But Cowboys WR James Washington was unavailable Wednesday, wearing a protective boot over left foot. He was forced to spectate. WR Jalen Tolbert, a rookie third-round pick, worked to side with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown. pic.twitter.com/E7R6E9kQB9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 25, 2022

The Cowboys have a vacancy at wide receiver after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns in March. Dallas has addressed the position by signing former Steelers wideout James Washington and using a third-round draft pick on South Alabama standout Jalen Tolbert. Both players are expected to compete to be the team’s WR3 with Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb likely sliding over as the Cowboys top-two receivers.

The bad news is that Tolbert and Washington were both dealing with injuries in OTAs. There is still plenty of time to heal, but Washington was spotted in a walking boot, not a good sign for the newly-signed wideout.

“It is only May. There is still plenty of time. But Cowboys WR James Washington was unavailable Wednesday, wearing a protective boot over left foot,” Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on May 25. “He was forced to spectate. WR Jalen Tolbert, a rookie third-round pick, worked to side with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown.”

Jones Had 73 Receptions for 832 Yards & 4 Touchdowns in 2021

An absolute DIME from Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr. for the TD 🌟🌟 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/V2N2VcS6Sc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 17, 2021

Jones had a solid first season with the Jaguars despite a far from ideal situation on the 3-14 team. The veteran receiver posted 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns during his 17 appearances in 2021.

The playmaker is best known for his three seasons in Cincinnati followed by five years with Detroit. Jones has plenty of speed as evidenced by his 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash. The wideout is just one season removed from posting a career-high 76 receptions for 978 yards and nine touchdowns with the Lions in 2020.

Jacksonville may be open for business after signing Christian Kirk to a new $72 million contract. The Jaguars also have Laviska Shenault and Zay Jones competing with Jones for snaps. The Cowboys not only are replacing Cooper but lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. If the Jaguars are wiling to trade Jones, he could be worth a future day-three draft selection from the Cowboys as they look to make a deep playoff run in 2022.