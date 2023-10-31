Proposed Cowboys Trade Lands Former Top-15 Pick Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are winding down with the NFL trade deadline cutting moves off on October 31, 2023. The Cowboys are still looking for consistent production from receivers not named CeeDee Lamb.

The good news is Brandin Cooks has come on strong in recent weeks. Yet, the challenge is neither Michael Gallup or Jalen Tolbert have emerged as a threat as the third wideout.

Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr suggested an intriguing Cowboys trade with the Broncos for wideout Jerry Jeudy. The proposal has Dallas sending 2024 third- and fourth-round picks to Denver in exchange for Jeudy.

NFL Trade Deadline: Is Denver Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy Worth Risk for Dallas Cowboys?

It is reasonable to ask whether Jeudy is worth giving up significant future draft capital in a trade. Jeudy has yet to have an NFL season topping 1,000 yards. Orr makes the argument as to why Jeudy is worth a roll of the dice by owner Jerry Jones.

“Much like they did with Amari Cooper in October 2018, the Cowboys can make a move to bring in one of the better available wide receivers ahead of the deadline,” Orr wrote on October 25, 2023.

“… I would imagine Dallas feels like it has to make some kind of move. As good as recent Cowboys teams have been, there exists a notable complacency when it comes to making that signature upgrade, much like their division rivals in Philadelphia have done. Jeudy would add another skilled body and can shove along an offense that has been mediocre over the past few weeks (16th from Weeks 3 to 7 in terms of EPA per play).”

Denver Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy Will Earn $12.9 Million in 2024

Jeudy is on a team-friendly four-year, $15.1 million rookie deal with the wideout under contract for another two seasons. The Broncos receiver has a $2.6 million salary for this season and a $4.8 million cap hit. Denver picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option with Jeudy earning a $12.9 million salary for 2024.

Dallas may be hesitant to take on Jeudy’s salary for next season, but it would coincide with when CeeDee Lamb’s eventual new deal will begin to ramp up. Through the first eight weeks, Jeudy has 27 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown in 2023. The Broncos selected Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Nearly Landed Jerry Jeudy at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

This time of year Cowboys rumors appear to link Dallas to nearly every player. Yet, the Jeudy chatter actually has some legs as the team has been interested in the receiver before.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported Dallas nearly landed Jeudy ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. The rumored deal centered around the Cowboys sending a second-round pick to the Broncos.

“It was exactly a year ago when the Dallas Cowboys thought they were closing in on a deadline-beating trade for Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos,” Fisher wrote on October 29. “Dallas’ proposal, we were told at the time, featured in some form a second-round pick.

“Denver was intrigued, but ultimately declined. And here we are again, with another deadline looming (Tuesday) and another series of whispers about what the lowly Broncos and the contending Cowboys might do.”