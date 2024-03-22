Cowboys Could Target $230 Million Star Quarterback in Trade, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement to restructure Dak Prescott’s contract for 2024, but his future beyond next season remains very much uncertain. It would be an upset if the two sides do not eventually reach a long-term agreement, but rumors will heat up if no new deal is in place by Week 1.

Prescott has no-trade and no franchise tag clauses in his current deal allowing him to potentially hit free agency in 2025. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond pondered potential alternative quarterback options for Dallas to explore in 2025. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray headlines this list as the analyst is already looking towards next offseason given the team’s underwhelming free agency.

“Trey Lance, already in Dallas, is in a group of haven’t-yet-established guys along with Justin Fields who is now in Pittsburgh,” Drummond noted in a March 19, 2024 story titled, “It may be time for Cowboys to focus on 2025, so here’s the plan.” “What if Russell Wilson bounces back with the Steelers? He’s a free agent after next year as well.

“Arizona’s Kyler Murray becomes tradeable in 2025 with a dead cap hit to the Cardinals of $33 million and $12 million of savings if traded, and he has no guarantee money remaining after that season for the acquiring club.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 5-Year, $230 Million Deal Runs Through 2028

This is admittedly a longshot trade target, but let’s explore the viability of potentially landing Murray. Like Prescott, Murray also faces a bit of an uncertain future with his current club. Murray’s five-year, $230 million contract is slated to run through the 2028 season.

Dallas may have flexibility with Murray beyond 2025, but his cap hit is not much of an improvement from Prescott. Murray has $45 million and $55 million cap hits in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Cowboys Trade Verdict: Dallas Should Pass on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Moving on from Prescott would be the team signaling the franchise cannot build a contender around the quarterback, at least not with his asking price. Yet, Murray has demonstrated even less NFL success than Prescott.

Murray is still searching for his first playoff win and only has one career postseason appearance. The former No. 1 pick would need to take a massive step forward in 2024 for Murray to be a viable trade target.

Murray’s recent career has been derailed by injuries as the quarterback only played in eight games last season. The playmaker threw for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 65.7% of passes. Murray added 244 rushing yards and 3 TDs on the ground as well. Pro Football Focus gave Murray a 70.8 grade (out of 100) for his play in 2023.

Cowboys Rumors: The Team Is Working Towards Signing Dak Prescott to a Contract Extension

There continues to be some buzz that Prescott and the Cowboys are working towards a new extension. This still remains the most likely outcome for the two parties.

If Dallas was to move on from Prescott, it would make more sense for the Cowboys to turn towards the NFL draft and hit the reset button with a quarterback on a team-friendly rookie deal. Acquiring a veteran like Murray is unlikely to increase the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances.

“Beyond this accounting move [Prescott’s contract restrucutre], the Cowboys are continuing attempts to sign QB Dak Prescott to a contract extension, according to sources,” ESPN’s Ed Werder noted in a March 18 message on X.