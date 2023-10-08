Cowboys Could Explore Trade for $60 Million Playmaker, Says Insider

The Dallas Cowboys offense has struggled to find consistency to start the season. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher believes it could make some sense for the Cowboys to explore a possible trade with the Denver Broncos for star receiver Courtland Sutton.

“Or … maybe – if the 3-1 Cowboys reevaluate their offense following this weekend against the 49ers and realize they are a weapon short – they examine other ideas,” Fisher wrote on October 7, 2023.

“One of those ideas: Stay aware of a possible fire sale in Denver, where most everything the Broncos are doing is turning out poorly. … And what about at wide receiver? Do the 1-3 Broncos need to hang onto another ‘name’ signing in Sutton who – despite putting up some numbers over the years (he came into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2018, and in his second season caught 72 balls for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns) – isn’t helping them win?”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Courtland Sutton Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a 4-Year, $60.8 Million Contract

Sutton still has an additional two seasons remaining on a four-year, $60.8 million contract. The wideout has a $14 million salary for 2023 and a cap hit of $18.2 million.

Sutton’s cap hits for the next two seasons also exceed $17 million annually, something Dallas is likely reluctant to take on with CeeDee Lamb’s lucrative contract extension on the horizon. The Broncos receiver’s deal does have an out this coming offseason that allows Denver to release Sutton while taking a $7.6 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

Through the first five games this season, Sutton has 21 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown. Sutton notched 64 catches for 829 yards and 2 touchdowns in 15 appearances during the 2022 season.

Who Is to Blame for the Dallas Cowboys Offensive Struggles?

It is unclear whether spending more money at receiver would help the Cowboys offense. After the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the 49ers, there is going to be a debate over how the blame pie is divided for the team’s offensive woes.

The play calling, lack of separation from receivers, Dak Prescott and the current roster are sure to be blamed for the struggles. Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks over the offseason, but the speedster has made a minimal impact on the offense. Heading into Week 5, Cooks had just 7 receptions for 59 yards and no touchdowns.

The Dallas Cowboys Explored a Trade for Denver Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy: Report

According to Fisher, the Cowboys already had trade discussions with the Broncos last season about potentially acquiring receiver Jerry Jeudy. Ultimately, Denver’s asking price proved to be more than Dallas was willing to pay for the wideout.

“Dallas has discussed a receiver trade with Denver before; last year at this time, Jerry Jeudy was a discussion item,” Fisher added. “Should the Cowboys go back to that well with a bid on Sutton, who has three years left on his contract at about $17 million APY?

“The 6-4, 216-pound Sutton is a Brenham, Texas native who starred at SMU; the Cowboys know him well. It’s not an ‘easy answer,’ as we don’t know what Denver would want in trade. (The Jeudy idea kept causing the Broncos to ask for a ‘first-rounder plus,’ which was never likely to happen.)”