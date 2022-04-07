Cowboys Trade Rumors: Dallas Competing with Packers in Race for Texans Star

After recent reports that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in trading for DeVante Parker, it should come as no surprise Dallas wants the Houston Texans’ No. 1 wide receiver.

Parker ended up on the New England Patriots as the Miami Dolphins traded him to their AFC East rival. However, it could be a blessing in disguise that Dallas didn’t land Parker if the Cowboys can pull off a trade for Texans star Brandin Cooks.

Cooks has an incredibly impressive career for a receiver that has not earned a Pro Bowl nod or an All-Pro selection. Despite the lack of accolades, NFL teams recognize his ability and there are several who have enquired about the 28-year-old, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Cowboys, #Packers and #Jets have all called #Texans about WR Brandin Cooks — while #Rams and #Raiders previously called before Allen Robinson/Davante Adams moves,” Schultz Tweeted on April 7.

This isn’t the first time that the Cowboys have been linked to Cooks, but it’s a report that is more fleshed out than we’ve seen before. After the Green Bay Packers traded star WR Davante Adams, it only makes sense that they are eager to beat out the Cowboys for a major weapon.

Cooks Putting Together an Impressive Career

If someone presented the average NFL fan Cooks’ stats from Pro Football Reference, the fan would think they are an elite receiver. In terms of consistency, Cooks rivals the very best of the NFL.

In eight NFL seasons, Cooks has eclipsed the 1000-yard receiving mark six times. As Schultz pointed out in his Tweet, he’s also hit those marks with four different quarterbacks on four different teams (New Orleans Saints, Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and the Texans.)

In total, Cooks has amassed 7917 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons, but he always seems overshadowed by the receivers around him or by playing for struggling teams like the Texans.

In Dallas, he wouldn’t be in the direct spotlight, but the Cowboys would not care. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and James Washington are already a solid first three receivers, but Cooks would elevate the group to one of the best in the NFL.

Cowboys Have Even More Competition for Texans Star

Not long after his initial report, Schultz also added that there is even more competition for Cooks.

“I’m told #Saints and #Eagles have also inquired about Brandin Cooks, whose [7917] receiving yards rank sixth in the league since his rookie season of 2014,” Schultz responded to his initial Tweet.

Cooks’ consistent track record speaks for itself and explains why teams are so interested in landing him. Considering Houston traded quarterback Deshaun Watson, it feels likely that the Texans would deal Cooks now that the team appears to be resetting.

However, the reports of interest in Cooks are not reports of the Texans wanting to trade him. No matter how badly the Cowboys, Packers or other NFL teams want to add him to their ranks, the trade will only happen if Houston is ready to cash out on Cooks.