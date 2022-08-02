Proposed Cowboys Trade Swaps DT for ‘Top Gear’ Raiders WR

The Dallas Cowboys are suddenly in major need of a wide receiver, and a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders could be one way to solve the problem.

Dallas signed James Washington in free agency earlier this season with the thinking that he would be a starter, or at the very least a prominent WR4. Now, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star has suffered a fractured foot, as Heavy’s DJ Siddiqi has covered.

While free agency would be the most logical place to look for a new receiver, finding someone with upside and the potential to be a starter isn’t easier. That’s where Raiders WR Mack Hollins comes in.

Hollins is on his third NFL team since joining the league with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, but he’s proving to be a consistent, if not an underutilized weapon in the offenses he’s joined.

A player swap for Hollins would be a sensational move, but it would also make sense as the Cowboys have Trysten Hill as trade weight. Hill is a talent that is on the outside-looking-in that could help with the Raiders’ depth issues at defensive line.

Hollins Arrives with the Raiders

When breaking down Hollins’ numbers in the NFL, a number worth considering first is his yards per reception. Over four seasons, Hollins has just 56 receptions, but he has averaged 13.4 yards per catch according to Pro Football Reference.

Hollins rarely broke into the starting lineup while in Philadelphia or with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and 2021, but he has made the most of his opportunities. Last year, Hollins caught four touchdowns and nearly set a career-best total for receiving yards with 223(coming on 14 catches).

The Raiders have brought Hollins in on a $2 million deal per Spotrac, with $700,00 guaranteed as a signing bonus. However, it appears like the former North Carolina star is going to be in a muted role again as the Raiders now have added Demarcus Robinson, Keelan Cole, and Davante Adams to line up in front of him.

How a Cowboys Deal Could Work

In terms of what the Cowboys could offer, Hill could actually be a useful piece for the Raiders. As the Raiders announced, two of their starting defensive tackles are currently on the PUP list.

“We have placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List,” Las Vegas Tweeted on July 19.

That’s not a death sentence, but the presence of another defensive tackle with athleticism and versatility is needed. Hill is certainly that, despite not living up to his second-round billing.

A change of pace could be the best solution for Hill’s issues as he has just played 18 games since joining the Cowboys in the 2019 draft. The former Central Florida star certainly wouldn’t be a starter, but he’d be a great stop gap.

Plus, if the Cowboys needed to add more to the deal, a late-round draft pick in 2023 ought to shore up any concerns of value. Hollins is an interesting solution to consider thanks to his upside, but it’s also worth mentioning that the Cowboys want someone with the level of experience Washington has. That just may not be easy to find right now.