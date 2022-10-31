Insider Gives Key Update on Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Trade Rumors

Tony Pollard’s emergence has created plenty of chatter among Dallas Cowboys fans that the team should explore trades for running back Ezekiel Elliott. As 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt pointed out, Elliott’s $90 million contract means the star is not getting traded, but Dallas could look to release the rusher this offseason.

“Guys, no one is adding Zeke’s salary to their books in a trade this week,” Belt said in a series of October 31 tweets. “Cowboys have no interest in moving him right now anyway. Put that idea out of your head. If they want to move on from him they can save $5m with a release this offseason. Almost $11m if it’s post-June 1.”

Elliott’s massive deal runs through the 2026 season, but the Cowboys do have an out in his contract prior to the 2023 season. Dallas could also press Elliott to restructure his contract rather than releasing the playmaker outright. The Cowboys would still have to take an $11.8 million dead cap hit if the team cuts the veteran, per Spotrac. A trade is nearly impossible given few teams’ desire to acquire a running back who will have a $16.6 million salary in 2026.

McCarthy: ‘We Look at Tony as a One & Zeke as a One’

While Elliott was sidelined with an injury, Pollard posted 14 carries for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns during the Cowboys’ Week 8 victory over the Bears. Head coach Mike McCarthy attempted to downplay any running back controversy noting that the team views both players as top backs.

“We look at Tony as a one and Zeke as a one,” McCarthy explained during his October 30 press conference. “I know everybody keeps trying to [create controversy]. We’re very fortunate to have this duo of backs, and we prepare that way. We scheme that way, and Tony just took the lead spot and the goal is to get him around 20 carries was what I was looking looking for.

“And frankly, if the game would have gone a different direction, he could have gone to 30 [carries]. That was just the outlook as you prepare to play an opponent each and every week. But yeah, Tony’s a very disciplined runner, and he’s got the home run speed. His ability to run inside of tackles, but then he gets on the perimeter. He’s dangerous because he breaks tackles and he could finish the run, so. I thought Tony Pollard played the way he always does. He just had more opportunities today.”

Should Pollard Overtake Elliott as the Cowboys RB1?

TONY POLLARD HOUSE CALL FOR HIS THIRD TD 💨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/YMmhIOe4Uh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2022

The question is whether Pollard should be the Cowboys RB1 even when Elliott is back at full strength. Pollard is averaging a whopping 6.2 yards per carry this season compared to Elliott’s 4.1 yards per rush.

Elliott gives the Cowboys more consistent protection as blocker in the passing game. ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the Cowboys should continue business as usual once Elliott returns.

“They will keep playing him in order to help protect Prescott,” Graziano wrote on October 31. “But fundamentally, the point here is this: The rotation with Elliott and Pollard has worked. The Cowboys are winning games with it. Keeping Pollard fresh so he can keep hitting those home runs feels like a good idea.

“Let Elliott, who’s likely in his final season in Dallas anyway, take the pounding on the early downs and in blitz pickup, and spot Pollard in where he can offer the maximum benefit. Pollard was brilliant on Sunday and can continue to be in the role he played in Weeks 1-7. There’s no reason for the Cowboys to move off their plan just because Pollard did what they knew he could do on 14 carries Sunday.”