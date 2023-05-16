Proposed Cowboys Trade Sees ‘Explosive’ 49ers Starter Join Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are being linked to a potential trade for a down-on-his-luck San Francisco 49ers starter who could use a fresh start.

Dallas has already made trades for two players this offseason, but things have cooled down in the trade market since the team’s acquisitions of corner Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

A proposed move from Blogging the Boys’ Brian Martin would see a third player join the roster via trade, specifically 49ers defensive tackle and 2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw. Kinlaw has been dealing with a tough start to his career, but Martin believes it could be shrewd to make a move happen while his stock is down.

“The Dallas Cowboys may have used their first-round pick on Mazi Smith to help upgrade their defensive line, but that in no way should keep them from continuing to improve their defensive front,” Martin wrote. “Kinlaw could be a low-risk, high-reward type of trade that could do just that, even if it is just a one-year rental. And, a 2024 Day 3 pick could be all it takes.”

That potential price tag certainly makes the move tempting, as Kinlaw seemingly has untapped talent. However, his injury issues and lack of production are serious red flags.

Kinlaw Struggles to Get on Field with 49ers

There’s always strong expectations for first-round draft picks, and Kinlaw was no different as the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein billed Kinlaw as a player with “many elite physical traits” and a DT with an “explosive first step.”

However, translating that from Kinlaw’s days at South Carolina to the NFL has been difficult, primarily due to his injury issues. After 14 games as a rookie, Kinlaw suffered a knee injury agains the Cowboys in 2020 and missed the final two games.

The knee issues followed him for the next two seasons, with the former South Carolina Gamecock needing reconstructive surgery the following season and then suffered a Grade 2 ACL sprain according to Niners Nation.

According to Pro Football Reference, Kinlaw has played in 24 games (22 starts) over three seasons. Since totaling 1.5 sacks and taking an interception for a touchdown in 2020, Kinlaw has not registered any sacks, turnovers or tackles for loss.

Cowboys Can Afford Kinlaw

With consistent knee issues, giving up any serious capital for Kinlaw seems like a major risk. However, the potential upside is undeniable as the defensive tackle is still young and affordable for 2023.

According to Spotrac, Kinlaw is due a $2.7 million salary in 2023. That’s a figure that Dallas can easily afford, and wouldn’t feel like a financial burden even if Kinlaw is a rotational player like Martin suggested.

“The 6’5”, 320-ish pound DT would work nicely as a 3-technique in a rotation with Osa Odighizuwa in Dan Quinn’s 4-3 defensive scheme,” Martin explained. “Throw in Jonathan Hankins and Mazi Smith with the plethora of impressive pass rushers the Cowboys have at their disposal, and Dallas’ defensive line would immediately become one of the best in the entire league.”

Depth is a strength a team must have to compete at the highest level, and Kinlaw could certainly add to that. However, his presence on the Cowboys’ depth chart is moot if he can’t stay healthy and consistently get on the field.