Trade Scenario Sees Cowboys Acquire ‘Deep-Threat’ Receiver from Rival

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for one of their division rival’s top receivers.

As the Cowboys move forward in training camp with just one viable healthy veteran receiver in CeeDee Lamb, Dallas could soon consider a move for another wideout. While most speculation has centered on the Cowboys making a move in free agency, the trade route is a possibility. It wasn’t too long ago that Dallas traded a first-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Amari Cooper.

According to Brian Martin of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, there are “talented” wide receivers buried on teams’ depth charts that the Cowboys could acquire via trade. One of those receivers proposes is none other than the New York Giants’ Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old has spent all three of his seasons with the Giants, finishing with over 700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. However, Slayton regressed in a major way last season, posting just 339 receiving yards.

Martin argues Slayton’s ability to catch the deep ball — similar to Washington — is a reason why the Cowboys should make a play for him.

“There have been rumors circulating that a couple of Giants receivers, Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney, are being shopped to teams looking for more WR help,” says Martin. “As far as the Cowboys are concerned, both players could potentially help their own WR position. Slayton is a deep threat much like James Washington was before his injury, while Toney is more of a gadget player. Of the two, Darius Slayton probably makes the most sense.”

Slayton Considered Available Via Trade

Similar to his teammate Kadarius Toney, Slayton is considered available. As reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic back in April just prior to the draft, Duggan states that the Giants could simply cut Slayton if they don’t find a trade partner.

“The challenge with a trade is other teams can get their own version of Slayton for much cheaper in the draft,” Duggan said. “Don’t be surprised if Slayton doesn’t make the final roster if the Giants aren’t able to find a trade partner and their cap situation remains tight.”

With Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard entrenched as the starters, Slayton’s diminished role in the offense will likely continue heading into the 2022 season. Slayton appeared in only 64 percent of the team’s snaps in 2021 compared to 87 percent of the snaps during the 2020 season.

Why Slayton May Not Be Available for the Cowboys

While Toney may be available via trade, the more likely scenario sees the Giants moving on from Slayton. Toney is a first-round draft pick entering his second season. Furthermore, Toney finished second on the Giants in receiving yards despite appearing in just 10 games last season.

That means Slayton would enter the season as the No. 4 receiver on the Giants. It’s hard to envision New York retaining the former starter in a vastly reduced role at $2.5 million for the 2022 season.

The Cowboys will be without James Washington for the next six-to-10 weeks due to a Jones fracture in his foot. Washington was projected to be the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Lamb and Michael Gallup, who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

While Slayton will likely either be traded or released before the start of the season, one has to question how likely it is the Giants trade a talented young receiver to their most hated rivals.

The Giants may be in rebuilding mode, but it’s not very likely that they trade a potential building block to the Cowboys. The more likely scenario could see the Giants releasing Slayton, with the Cowboys then signing him.