Crazy Trade Scenario Sees Cowboys Unload Dak Prescott to NFC Rival

The trade chatter surrounding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to continue heading into the offseason.

Although Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has already committed to Prescott as the team’s franchise quarterback, there are some crazy trade scenarios being thrown around in the aftermath of Dallas’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Andrew Perloff — host of CBS Sports’ Maggie and Perloff Show — proposed an odd trade scenario that would see Prescott land with the Seattle Seahawks.

“How about this trade… since most of you don’t like Dak, send him to Seattle to see how he does throwing to DK and Lockett w/ a good run game,” said Perloff. “I’m genuinely curious.”

Perloff seems to be proposing the trade scenario as a rebuttal to critics who are blaming Prescott for the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss.

Colin Cowherd Urges Cowboys to Draft Quarterback

Prescott struggled in the loss, throwing two interceptions that resulted in as much as a 10-point swing in the loss to San Francisco. The veteran quarterback threw a first-quarter interception that resulted in a direct field goal for the 49ers, while his red zone interception late in the first half took away seven potential points from the Cowboys.

While Perloff seems to be coming to the defense of Prescott by bringing up the Seahawks’ loaded depth chart at wide receiver and running back, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd had a different take on the matter following Dallas’ playoff loss. Cowherd indicated that the Cowboys should consider drafting a quarterback.

"You may want to draft a quarterback" —@ColinCowherd reacts to Cowboys' loss to 49ers pic.twitter.com/RKJDRYv3Pv — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 23, 2023

Cowboys Lacking Wide Receivers to Support Dak Prescott

It’s no secret that Dallas doesn’t exactly feature the best receiving corps in the league. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys don’t have any consistent reliable options on the wide receiver depth chart.

During the loss to the 49ers, Lamb posted 10 receptions for 117 yards. By comparison, Dallas’ other wide receivers posted a combined total of four receptions for 44 yards, with Michael Gallup posting zero receptions on the game.

The lack of depth at the wide receiver position is a big reason why Dallas courted three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for weeks before eventually setting on another veteran receiver — T.Y. Hilton — to help alleviate their issues in the receiving game.

It also doesn’t help that the Cowboys lost Pro Bowl playmaker Tony Pollard to a broken fibula late in the first half, forcing Dallas to rely on Ezekiel Elliott in the running game. Elliott finished the game with just 26 yards on 10 carries.

The idea of the Cowboys trading Prescott is certainly a possibility if Dallas wants to explore that route. However, Jones already came to Prescott’s defense following the team’s loss to the 49ers.

“Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” Jones said following the loss, per Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher. “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.”

Prescott still has two years left on a four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed prior to the start of the 2021 season. The veteran quarterback is facing more criticism than ever considering the latest loss dropped his career record to 2-4 in the postseason.

Despite the criticism, it looks like Dallas will stick with its franchise quarterback moving forward.