Cowboys Put Micah Parsons on Notice: ‘No. 1 Violator’

All indications are star linebacker Micah Parsons has been one of the early standouts during Dallas Cowboys training camp. There is just one problem, Parsons has hit Dak Prescott on several occasions during practices. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy labeled Parsons as a “No. 1 violator” when it comes to making contact with the star quarterback.

“Mike McCarthy has reminded Micah Parsons to not go near the QB in practice after 2 incidents with Dak Prescott, who is in a red jersey, in the padded practices,” ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted on August 3, 2023. “’Number of times yeah. It’s all part of the practice ethic, discipline,’ the coach said. ‘He is the … No. 1 violator.’”

The good news is that Parsons has been one of the bright spots in Oxnard, Calif., but an injury to Prescott would drastically change the outlook of Dallas’ season. Parsons has had to be reminded of the one rule at every NFL practice: never hit the quarterback.

“Micah Parsons has been unreal in his [third] Cowboys camp but, on at least one instance, he didn’t pull the e-brake before contacting Dak,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in an August 3rd tweet. “McCarthy: ‘You don’t hit the QB. … Oh we’ve talked to him about that.’ Red shirt means hands off.”

Micah Parsons on Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m Just Tired of Being Second, Tired of Coming Up Short’

Parsons appears motivated for the Cowboys to go on the team’s first deep playoff run since he has been in Dallas. The star defender admitted he is “tired of being second” which is shaping his approach to the the upcoming season.

“I’ve come to this mindset where I’m just tired of being second, tired of coming up short,” Parsons told The Athletic’s Jon Machota on July 28. “What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say, ‘I can live with that’?

“So far I haven’t been able to live with the fact of us losing 19-12 [last season in the divisional round] and us losing that wild-card game my rookie year. I told this to the guys, ‘Is the price of discipline worth a lifetime of regret?’ And for me, it don’t.

“I just feel like you only got so long to get a real shot at this, and I really do believe we got a shot at this.”

Dak Prescott: ‘I am Going to Lessen My Interception Numbers That Is a Guarantee’

As for Prescott, the quarterback is ready to stop hearing about his career-high 15 interceptions in 2022. Yet, the star has already guaranteed that this number will be lower for the upcoming season.

“I’m not going to stop being aggressive,” Prescott explained during a July 27 press conference. “… I am going to lessen my interception numbers. I am going to lessen my interception numbers that is a guarantee.

“But we’re trying to gain chemistry here. We’re trying to be aggressive, as I said. That’s who our coach is and so that’s who I am. That’s the confidence I’ve gained in myself, and I’ve worked so hard to be able to have this confidence and be able to make the throws that I’m making.”