Cowboys Star Deletes Twitter Account Amid Viral Training Camp Videos

It appears that Dallas Cowboys corner and 2021 first-team All-Pro Trevon Diggs deactivated his Twitter account on August 5.

The Cowboys are currently in California for training camp, working ahead of the team’s first preseason game against the Denver Broncos on August 13. Various highlights have come from those filming camp, but a couple of plays that have stuck out involves Diggs on the losing end.

The Athletic reporter Jon Machota shared two clips of Dallas’ August 4 practice, one that shows the Cowboys star corner getting outpaced by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and then being beat by second-year WR Simi Fehoko.

Simi Fehoko vs. Trevon Diggs pic.twitter.com/TvaSGVLYFQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2022

Drills and practice highlights from training camp should always be taken with a grain of salt. If there had been a running trend of Diggs struggling in camp, there may be reason for concern, but this feels like a case of the corner having a bad couple of reps.

That being said, the two clips have a combined 4.7 million views on Twitter, so it’s clear that the Cowboys fanbase and the NFL following at large have keyed in on the two plays, and a couple of days later Diggs has deactivated his Twitter account.

Diggs Calls Out ‘Fake Stat’

Anyone that’s followed Diggs’ Twitter account knows that the corner is a consistent poster and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. In late July, the 23-year-old sounded off after his Madden 23 rating was released.

Pro Football Focus created an ongoing conversation about Diggs, as he gave up 907 passing yards in coverage. His 11 interceptions led the NFL, but so did his passing yards allowed, which Diggs thinks is a bad metric to judge his play.

“I can work with 93 speed,” Diggs posted in a flurry of Tweets. “anybody can play zone… Turnovers & Touchdowns… pff put out a fake stat for RT & y’all believed them.”

The video game doesn’t have Diggs as one of the Top 10 highest-rated corners in the game, which he also called out by describing it as “mid.”

Cowboys Star Backs Up Diggs

Besides the player himself, another name that doesn’t appreciate the criticism Diggs has faced is Micah Parsons. Parsons was also a first-team All-Pro for Dallas last season, becoming a cornerstone piece for the defense despite being a rookie.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year spoke earlier this summer on the criticism Diggs has faced, crediting his interceptions as the primary reason he doesn’t understand it.

“The guy had 11 interceptions,” Parsons said, per USA Today. “We’ve never seen it. I’ve never even seen someone come close to that since I’ve been alive. We haven’t all seen it, and it’s a shame that it got degraded because of, they say, the yards that he gave up… Without a doubt, I thought he was the best defensive player in the league last year. We’ve seen 20 sacks before. But in this era, we’ve never seen no one reach over 10-plus interceptions, so it’s disrespectful, to me, because I think he deserves all the credit in the world and deserves to be named a top-five corner if not the best corner in the league.”

It’s clear that Parsons has Diggs’ back when it comes to the noise, but it also seems as if the noise has gotten to Diggs on Twitter.