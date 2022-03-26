Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs Recruiting Brother Stefon Diggs Amid Trade Rumors

Trevon Diggs is causing waves in the Dallas Cowboys universe with his latest recruiting tactics to bring brother and Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs to Texas.

The ever-vocal cornerback took to Twitter on March 26, weighing in as rumors swirl about his brother potentially leaving the Bills. There’s nothing concrete being reported on the receiver’s status, but recent Tweets have drawn eyeballs to his future (more on those below).

Trevon kept it simple: he wants to play with his brother.

“Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Diggs initially posted, before replying to say, “14 to dallas would be [fire emoji].”

14 to dallas would be 🔥 — trevondiggs.eth (@TrevonDiggs) March 26, 2022

The Diggs brothers lining up on the same side of the ball would be a sight to behold. Both have been selected to first-team All-Pro spots in recent years, with Trevon doing it in his second year.

And after all, it makes sense for everyone on Dallas’ side of things. Trevon Diggs gets to play with his brother Stefon, and the Cowboys get to add an explosive new weapon on the heels of Amari Cooper being traded to the Cleveland Browns. James Washington has arrived, but he doesn’t boast the elite production that the Bills receiver has.

Bills WR Causes Conversation with Latest Posts

The talk surrounding Stefon Diggs appears to have started after two of his recent Tweets. The first was a reaction to the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, which the Bills receiver took notice of on March 23.

The hell going on… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 23, 2022

However, it was Tweet the next day that made NFL fans wonder if he was on the move or just sharing cryptic thoughts.

“It’s always business… never personal,” Diggs Tweeted on March 24.

It’s always business… never personal — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 24, 2022

Diggs’ resume speaks for itself. After five consistent seasons with the Minnesota Vikings that saw him total 4623 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 12.4 yards per catch, he and Bills QB Josh Allen have become one of the best duos in the NFL over the past two years.

Selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2020, Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1535). In 2021, he made the Pro Bowl for the second time with 1225 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 103 receptions.

Basically, Diggs would be a massive addition for the Cowboys. But is it an actual possibility?

Could Cowboys Pull of a Trade?

If Diggs is actually on the outs in Buffalo (again, a big if,) then the onus goes on the Cowboys to make a move. While Diggs wouldn’t need a new contract considering his current deal runs out after the 2023 season, it feels likely his new team would give sign him to a fresh contract.

Right now, the Cowboys have $16.3 million in cap space, while Diggs’ cap hit for 2022 would come out to $9.2 million after the Bills take care of his $8.7 million in dead cap, Spotrac shows.

So, the Cowboys could afford him. He’s due $18 million in 2023 which could pose a problem, but Dallas would likely hope to have a new deal done after the 2022 season.

The real hang-up would probably be the Bills’ price. A first-round pick would be the bare minimum, and Buffalo would likely want another 2-3 picks at least. When the Bills traded for Diggs in 2020, they gave up picks in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. Considering the receiver just made back-to-back Pro Bowls, that price has to be similar or even more.