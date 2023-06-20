‘Aggressive’ Cowboys Trade Proposal Sends QB to Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys have a solid foundation at the quarterback position, and that means the team could make a trade to better enhance other areas. The team is committed to quarterback Dak Prescott, but the same cannot be said for Cooper Rush and Will Grier.

Meanwhile, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders have an uncertain future ahead. The Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but Heavy’s Matt Lombardo recently chatted with a NFL coach who believed that Las Vegas needs to make a QB move. That’s where Rush could come in.

“[The Raiders] have big issues out there, because they don’t have money to make a big trade. Especially when you’re talking about a quarterback,” the anonymous coach said.

If the Raiders don’t have the resources to shore up their QB situation with a bigger name, trading Rush could be the sweet spot for the two sides. Dallas could potentially land a player to help with a problem area or a decent pick.

Rush stepped up in a big way in 2022, so the Cowboys may be wary on trading him. But they also have Grier, a veteran backup that knows how to step in and step up when needed.

Cowboys QB Comes in Clutch

When Prescott suffered a fractured thumb at the beginning of the 2022 season, it seemed like the Cowboys’ season was in major trouble. However, Rush was called on and delivered a run that was vital to Dallas’ playoff hopes.

Rush started five contests in 2022, going 4-1 and throwing for 1051 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions according to Pro Football Reference. That’s not an impressive stat line, but Dallas was winning games with the former Central Michigan QB leading the way.

The Cowboys’ defense and skill players deserve plenty of credit too, but Rush had started just one game for Dallas in 2021 before his five-game stretch last year. Being able to step in and make throws when needed should make the Cowboys want to keep him and other teams like the Raiders interested in what he can offer.

Raiders QB Situation

There’s no question that the Raiders are committed to Garoppolo as their starter, but his injury history is prevalent enough that they have to be prepared for the worst. Over the past five years, “Jimmy G” has suffered a torn ACL and multiple ankle injuries that put him on the injured reserve.

Behind Garoppolo, the Raiders have Brian Hoyer, one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the league at 37 years old. That being said, Hoyer has gone 15 consecutive starts since his last win in 2016 with the Chicago Bears.

Overall, the journeyman QB is 16-24 but 1-17 over his last 18 starts. In his only start of 2022, Hoyer only threw six times and totaled 37 passing yards for the New England Patriots.

Hoyer may have the experience, but Rush has at least proven that he can win games right now. Neither are the option the Raiders want starting in big games, but ensuring they have someone better than Hoyer seems like a shrewd move.