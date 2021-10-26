Viral Dak Prescott Photo Leaves Cowboys Fans Optimistic for QB’s Return

Fresh off of the bye week, the Dallas Cowboys were back at The Star on Monday, October 25 continuing their preparation for the Minnesota Vikings.

The biggest question mark surrounding the Week 8 Sunday Night Football battle is the status of Dak Prescott, who was seen limping off the field “in a lot of pain” after tossing a game-winning overtime touchdown in New England in Week 6.

The Cowboys quarterback — later revealed to have suffered a calf strain — emerged at his postgame press conference sporting a walking boot on his lower right leg. Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the injury during his October 18 press conference saying, “They’re gonna re-evaluate Monday [after the bye] and just the words from [athletic trainer Jim Maurer], we’re optimistic for Minnesota.”

New Photo of Prescott Leaves Reason for Optimism

On Monday, Cowboys Nation got an unexpected, but pleasant, update on Prescott when Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken first snapped a photo of the Pro Bowl signal-caller stepping outside the team’s practice facility without a protective boot.

Per Gehlken, Prescott was “in good spirits” and was “cheering for team nutritionist, who is running sprints on practice field.”

According to Dallas Morning News colleague David Moore, Prescott responded “I’m fine” to reporters shouting to ask if he would suit up against the Vikings on Sunday. CowboysSI.com reported that “Prescott spent much of last week here inside The Star rehabbing his right calf” with the intent of playing on Halloween night, though his first on-field workout is “likely scheduled for Wednesday.”

The photo quickly began making the rounds among Dallas and NFL fans, many of whom left optimistic, still wanted to know what exactly Prescott was wearing on his feet instead of a boot.

While others are hoping for a more conservative approach from the 5-1 NFC East-leading Cowboys in Week 8.

“I feel like they can sit him down for one game to make sure that calf is healed Cooper Rush can handle the job,” wrote another Twitter user.

Prescott was also recently photographed enjoying a Dallas Stars hockey game from a luxury box on Friday, October 22.

Cowboys Reinforcements Nearing a Return

The Cowboys are expected to get back a key cog of their offensive line as soon as the Vikings matchup, with the return of veteran right tackle La’el Collins from a five-game suspension, which was lifted during the bye. After the club released rookie FB Nick Ralston, Collins has officially re-joined the 53-man roster, however, it’s still unclear if he’ll resume his former starting spot immediately.

“We’re very confident that he’s going to totally get back to where he was,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on October 25, via Cowboys.com. “I think the bigger question is, after sitting out five games, does he need some time?”

ollins isn’t the only big-name player returning to the practice field in Week 8, as Dallas activated three others on Monday according to the team: Wide receiver Michael Gallup, linebacker Francis Bernard (IR) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (PUP).

With Gallup and Bernard returning from the injured reserve list, each will now have 21 days to practice before the team must make a decision on whether to place them back on the roster.

