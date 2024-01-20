Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Could Join NFC East Rival in Free Agency

Roster-wise, a lot can change for the Dallas Cowboys over the next few months, including a potential departure from running back Tony Pollard. Pollard is without a contract heading into the 2024 offseason after playing on a franchise tag in 2023.

Which is why the Washington Commanders are being linked to a move for Pollard. On January 19, Sports Illustrated’s David Harrison analyzed Pollard as an option for Washington.

“Gone are the days when NFL teams can rely on just one running back to carry the full workload so Pollard should enter free agency looking for an opportunity to combine with another ball-carrier who compliments his own talents well,” Harrison writes. “Brian Robinson Jr. is a player many who watched Washington this season thought should get more work, but not so much that he gets run into the ground either.”

Cowboys fans can relate. After being the complement to RB Ezekiel Elliott to start his career, Pollard was the feature back in 2023 and it did not exactly go to plan. After people clamored for Pollard to get more touches, the 26-year-old had a fairly underwhelming year on the franchise tag.

Pollard’s Production in 2023

At a first glance, Pollard’s 2023 season doesn’t look bad. He went over 1000 rushing yards for the second straight season and had 300+ receiving yards. But when comparing it to 2022, it becomes obvious why it was a let down.

Firstly, PFR shows that he ended up two yards shy of his 2022 total (1007) but needed 59 more attempts to get there. He also scored six fewer touchdowns in 2023, but it’s the averages that are the most concerning.

In 2023, Pollard averaged 1.2 yards less per carry than he did in 2022. The same goes for his receptions, as he averaged under six yards per reception for the first time in his NFL career.

The decrease in production could be due to teams preparing for him specifically. It could also be a product of the fractured fibula he suffered last January. It’s not easy being the focus of the film room, or to recover from that type of injury.

Cowboys Could Sign 4-Time Pro Bowler

While Pollard is linked elsewhere, the Cowboys are already being linked to potential replacements. Heavy’s Sean Deveney recently addressed the speculation, listing Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry as a potential addition.

Henry has been one of the NFL’s premier power backs for the past half decade. While he is now 30, his recent interview with Bussin’ With the Boys saw him back himself in a big way.

“I want to win a Super Bowl,” Henry said. “I ain’t done playing, I ain’t close to done playing, I still feel like I can run for another 2,000 but that’s for the future to tell.”

He hit that mark in 2020, averaging 4.4 yards per carry in the process. And while he is aging, his most recent season was still impressive. The former Alabama star had 1167 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and 4.2 yards per carry.

Dallas probably also needs to be thinking about a complement to a RB like Henry. But he clearly still has the energy to take 10-15 touches a game and shouldn’t be overlooked.