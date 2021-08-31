Cowboys Pushed to Land Ex-Panthers QB with Link to Coach

A former Carolina Panthers quarterback — no, not Cam Newton — could be on the radar for the Dallas Cowboys.

As brought to light by NFL Network’s Bobby Belt, the Cowboys may express interest in third-year signal-caller Will Grier, whom Carolina waived Tuesday ahead of the 3 p.m. CT 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

Grier, 26, entered the league in 2019 as the Panthers’ third-round draft pick. He made two starts as a rookie, completing 28-of-52 passes for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. Admittedly, a small (if discouraging) sample size.

But the 6-foot-1, 220-pound passer was a known commodity to the scouting community. Grier finished his collegiate career with West Virginia as a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2017. He threw for more than 7,300 yards, 71 TDs, and 20 INTs across 22 games in Morgantown.

Prior to his Mountaineers stint, Grier appeared in six games for the Florida Gators as a 2015 true freshman. There, despite an eventual PED-related suspension and subsequent transfer, he connected with then-offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier — now the Cowboys’ QB coach.

Under Nussmeier’s tutelage, Grier completed 65.6% of his balls, tossed 10 TDs, and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt.

“I really like how Nussmeier is very hands-on,” Grier said in 2015, via the Orlando Sentinel. “He does a really good job when we watch film and watch practice. He knows what he’s doing. He’s done it.