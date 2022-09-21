Former NBA Champ Sounds Off on Mavericks Star Luka Doncic

Basketball has become all about building around a superstar talent. The Dallas Mavericks know this as well as maybe any team, as they’ve spent the last four seasons building around star guard Luka Doncic.

Over the summer, Doncic showed off his unique talents during EuroBasket, a European competition featuring some of the NBA’s most fearsome talents. Ultimately Spain, led by the Hernangomez brothers, emerged victorious in the European tournament. While Doncic and Slovenia were missing from the championship game, the Mavs star still put on a show, averaging 26.6 points and 6.8 assists through five games.

France finished runner-up in the tournament behind strong play from Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert. And France’s manager, Boris Diaw, spoke about basketball’s evolution during the tournament. In particular, he spoke about the game’s stars and the necessity of building around them and surrounding them with the right talent.

“[N]ow more than ever you need to have a deep bench, 10-12 players in the rotation to be able to think about a good result. Jokic, Luka, and Giannis are great players, incredible, but they all have to be involved in the action and play well. That goes for every team, every contender for gold, every team on the planet that wants something more. It’s great when you have an extra class, but you also need a support system that will always be involved in both phases,” the former NBA champ said to Mozzart Sport. Diaw’s discussion about the right supporting cast comes amid speculation surrounding Dallas’ ability to surround Doncic with enough support. In fact, the Mavs’ lackluster offseason is one of the reasons Dallas is only considered a “sleeper” team next season, not a bonafide contender.

The Dallas Mavericks Could Surprise Teams Next Season

Doncic’s individual heroics alone weren’t enough to see Slovenia advance. It’s part of a trend in Doncic’s career: despite his basketball brilliance, he too needs to be supported in order to find ultimate success. It’s a fact that’s followed many of the NBA’s greats, such as LeBron James in his early Cleveland days, for example.

And this summer, the Mavs got to work looking for ways to improve the team’s roster after a surprising Western Conference Finals run last year. Dallas traded for Christian Wood and signed Javale McGee, adding size to the Mavs rotation. But the team still hasn’t addressed the departure of Jalen Brunson, Doncic’s backcourt sidekick.

That failure is why Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report only named the Mavericks as a potential “sleeper” team next season, rather than a Finals contender. Buckley insisted it isn’t a knock against the Mavericks, but rather an acknowledgment of Dallas’ place in the eyes of many analysts.

“The simple truth behind the Mavericks’ standing as sleepers is this: They could be scary good, and they simply aren’t regarded that way,” Buckley wrote on September 20.

Could the Mavericks come out and shock the NBA world yet again? It’s possible, but much of it rides not on the down-roster players, but on Dallas’ superstar.

Luka Doncic ‘Key’ to Mavericks’ Postseason Hopes

If Dallas wants to get back to the Western Conference Finals after a surprise trip last season, then the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of one player: Luka Doncic.

“Dončić is the real key here, though. He’s a basketball magician—fourth player ever to tally 6,000 points, 2,000 assists and 2,000 rebounds in his first four seasons—who might have new tricks up his sleeve,” Buckley explained.

It remains to be seen how well the new-look Mavericks will gel this season. Could Dallas go on a run right out of the gate and silence all of the doubters? Unquestionably. But could Dallas struggle integrating Wood, McGee, a healthy Tim Hardaway, and fresh draft picks into the mix? Also very possible.