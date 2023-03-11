Outspoken Grizzlies Starter Takes Shot at Luka Doncic Ahead of Mavericks Matchup

While Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic works to recover from a nagging thigh injury, he’ll be sidelined for Saturday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Upon hearing the news that the Mavericks star would be out, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks took the opportunity to throw some shade in Doncic’s direction.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said via Memphis News’ Damichael Cole.

Brooks has been on quite the streak as of late. He’s recently gotten a ton of attention because of his ongoing beef with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. The Grizzlies guard took a shot at Green and the Warriors during an interview with ESPN, earlier this month.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim Keown. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Dillon Brooks Wants Mavs’ Kyrie Irving ‘All to Himself’

Doncic wasn’t the only Mavericks star that Brooks spoke about while chatting with reporters. He also expressed his excitement for a potential matchup with Kyrie Irving.

Irving was listed as questionable on Dallas’ injury report due to a foot ailment/personal reasons.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted.”

MacMahon later got Irving’s take on Brooks’ comments. The All-Star guard explained that the game’s always better from a competitive standpoint when the best players play.

“Dillon hopes every best player plays, just because it makes the game a lot better competitive-wise,” he told McMahon. “There’s been a lot going on with him, seeing him in the middle of all the Draymond stuff. I mean, it makes it great for our league, but at the same time there’s a maturity that we’ve got to have. Nothing should go over the line of personal stuff. I f we keep it still strictly on the floor, I think we all have a greater time, but once it gets personal, I mean you know what it turns into out there.”

Mavericks Get Good News Regarding Luka Doncic Injury

Though Doncic is listed as out for the March 11 showdown with the Grizzlies, he likely won’t miss too many more games after.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski reported on Friday that the recent MRI the star guard had on his injured thigh, came back clean.

“Luka Doncic’s MRI on his thigh is clean and he’s expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Woj’s update couldn’t have been much better for the Mavericks and their fans. The day prior, Doncic had some concerning words about his nagging pain.

“It’s been going on for one week, maybe more, I just can’t really push off of that leg,” Doncic said after the Pelicans game via Mavs Fan For Life’s Landon Thomas. “I’m just getting with no running, I can feel it, but mostly probably on the jump shots. So pushing off is very hard for me.”