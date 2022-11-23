Mavericks Could Beat Lakers in Race to Land Former MVP: Sources

The trade deadline might be still months away but rest assured that teams like the Dallas Mavericks are wasting little time gauging the market for potential upgrades. Dallas’ wishlist is mighty: playmaking help to pair with Luka Doncic, an able rebounder, and shooters galore!

While common sense might suggest pairing Doncic with a cadre of able shooters to thus maximize the superstar’s talents, Dallas has seemingly taken the opposite approach. This summer, they moved quickly to bring in JaVale McGee and Christian Wood, two big men who’ve provided a mixed bag so far this season. McGee, the Opening Night starter, has yet to establish the position as his own. Conversely, all of Dallas’ best lineups have featured Wood, though he’s been forced off the bench in every contest thus far.

In addition, the Mavericks might look to add depth to a second unit that already leads the league in net rating (plus-4.2). Those reinforcements could come in the form of Derrick Rose, the former MVP, according to one NBA executive who spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

“Derrick is 34 and [ went out and got (Jalen) Brunson so, something had to give. And it’s been Derrick. He is always going to be the good soldier and he might not even want out of New York just because he and Thibs are so tight. But he’s going to want to play at some point and he is going to want a chance to win. The Lakers have always had interest but there is no way to make that deal work now with the contracts they have. . . . Dallas could make it happen, too, if they were willing to give up a first-round pick and use that (Davis) Bertans contract going to New York.”

Would Dallas Make a Move for Derrick Rose?

It’s not every day that Dallas could lure away a target from the Los Angeles Lakers. For that reason alone, the Mavericks might be interested in securing Rose’s signature. But practically speaking, what need does Rose fill?

The Mavericks’ bench is 24th in the league in assists, so theoretically Rose could chip in on that side of things. Between 2019-2022, Rose averaged 4.6 assists per game, though that number has been cut in half so far this season (2.1).

That said, the Mavs are 24th for a reason: the lineup lacks much in the way of a playmaker off the bench. If you squint, maybe that player is supposed to be Facundo Campazzo or Frank Ntilikina. But neither is getting much action so far this season, which has led to the cascading effect of forcing Doncic to lead both the starting and second units.

No, Rose wouldn’t be a major solution for the Mavs. But until the playoffs, he could certainly ease some of the load held by Doncic.

The reported interest in Rose comes amidst news that the Knicks are looking to move several players.

Are the Knicks Looking at a Fire Sale?

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, another potential New York Knicks target for Dallas could be New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

“Dallas is a team that would fit the profile,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “He [Quickley] would be a good fit there, but they’re trying to get deeper all over, so it is hard to say where they will focus. Point guard is a need.”

Perhaps the Knicks and Mavericks could kill two birds with one stone and include both Rose and Quickley in a deal with Dallas. According to The Athletic, the Knicks are looking to get back a first-round pick for Quickley. If Dallas did move for Quickley, it would likely make any move for Rose expendable.