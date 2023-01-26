Kyle Kuzma Roasts Spencer Dinwiddie After ‘Winning Basketball’ Comments, Mavs Loss

Did the clock strike midnight on this Dallas Mavericks team? After spending much of late December getting back into the Western Conference playoff race (including a 7-0 run), the Mavs have cratered back to earth recently.

Losers in six of their last eight, the Mavs have simply not been up to snuff. Superstar Luka Doncic has missed minor time with injury, though when he’s on the floor, he’s routinely putting up 35+ points per night.

The nadir came in a rough 127-126 nailbiting loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. After the game, Spencer Dinwiddie called out the Wizards for their style of play.

“Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs’ loss to Wizards: “For them, it’s a showcase. They’re over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man,” Mavs reporter Callie Caplan tweeted after the game.

Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma, whose team had just beaten the Mavs, followed that up with a tweet of his own, calling out Dinwiddie’s hypocrisy for describing the Wizards as not playing “winning basketball.”

“The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball,” Kuzma tweeted

It’s not the first time that Dinwiddie’s comments have raised eyebrows recently.

Dinwiddie Calls Out Doncic ‘Storylines’

Whether the Mavericks need to upgrade the roster depends on who you ask. According to some, the team could stand to add some fresh talent to the roster, including a legitimate All-Star running mate for Doncic, evidenced in Dallas’ stance as one of the league’s clear “buyers” ahead of the trade deadline.

But according to Dinwiddie, the Mavs’ need for a Luka co-star is just a media storyline, not necessarily rooted in reality.

“You guys work in the media, and you know that storylines are king, right?” So, we have a 23-year-old savant — it’s very easy to say [‘Luka needs help’]. Luka’s amazing, he’s been the prodigy from the beginning. So it’s always gonna be like that because his star power is so much further beyond ours. And in a lot of ways he makes the game easier for us. Because of that, you’re just gonna have to deal with some media backlash sometimes off the court,” Dinwiddie explained to the Dallas Morning News recently.

Dinwiddie went on to fluff is own accolades, suggesting he’s the star running mate Dallas is looking for.

“The 5-foot-4 dude sitting on his couch saying I’m a bum or whatever… Listen, I want you to be a fan, I want you to buy jerseys and be invested. But like, I’ve averaged 20 points before. That’s not gonna phase me. It’s part of the game,” Dinwiddie concluded.

Unfortunately for Dinwiddie, this isn’t a sappy rom-com in which the too-blind-to-notice protagonist (the Mavs front office) doesn’t realize what they had all along right in front of their very eyes. It’s excellent for Hallmark, but on the hardwood, Dinwiddie isn’t a Finals-bound team’s second option on the floor.

Oh, and the last time Dinwiddie averaged 20 points per game was in 2019-20. Since then, he’s averaged 14.8 points per game.

Mavericks Among Most Active Buyers

Seeing Dallas’ name linked to just about every available player either suggests they are going to be big buyers or big disappointments at the deadline.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, it’s the former. The Mavs, along with the Warriors and Bucks, figure to be buyers before the trade deadline.

“A sampling of GMs, scouts and front-office executives identified the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks as interested buyers on the trade market, looking to add a proven player — or two — to complement their star-studded core and improve their championship title chances in June,” Bucher wrote.

The Mavericks are likely eyeing defensive upgrades with hopes of leveling out Dallas’ middling defensive rating.