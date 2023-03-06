Kyrie Irving Drops Strong Message on Mavericks After Heartbreaking Loss to Suns

The Dallas Mavericks dropped a close one a March 5, losing to the Phoenix Suns 130-126. Leading into the game, all of the headlines were about the first meeting between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, after both players were traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

The two stars showed out during the primetime matchup. Durant led the game in scoring, pouring in an efficient 37 points on just 17 shots. For the Mavs, Irving contributed 30 of his own points and dished 7 assists in the loss.

He spoke with reporters after the game about what Dallas can do to improve going forward. The 30-year-old pinpointed a team-first mentality as an area where the Mavs can grow.

“Just not losing the leads, or kind of coming in and not having a team-first mentality,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth. “Guys are coming off the bench and want to come in and show their talent, obviously put points on the board. But I think we’re just easing into and just knowing that if we continue to play at a high pace, everybody’s going to get their shots.”

Irving went into further detail and listed a few examples of how Dallas can become more team-oriented.

“Just continuing to have that next-play mentality. If you don’t get it that one play, do something for your teammate in order to get him a better shot or put yourself in position. It’s just one of those times throughout the season, especially where we are after the trade, where our units are figuring each other out. And when we do, we’ll be good.”

While a lot of focus is placed on discussing "fit" with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, I asked Irving about how the lineups are progressing when he leads the Mavericks' bench group: "Just not losing the leads, or kind of coming in and not having a team-first mentality. Guys are… https://t.co/6dToP9CE4L pic.twitter.com/gaBi2Jjb2Y — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 6, 2023

Devin Booker Discusses Exchange With Mavs’ Luka Doncic

After the game, the focus was no longer on the Durant/Irving matchup. All of the eyes had shifted to the fiery exchange between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.

Shortly after Doncic failed to tie the game with just seconds remaining, he and Booker started barking back and forth, eventually meeting face-to-face.

Luka and D-Book got chippy after Luka missed the game-tying shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/lyyhC6ni6J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2023

The Suns star was later questioned on what was said between him and Doncic.

“I’m not here to tattletale. I mean, I was talking to the ref,” Booker replied via WFAA’s Cameron Cox. “He said something to me first and I responded. You guys (media) say you don’t want everyone to be friendly-friendly, there you go.”

Booker was then asked if he felt the fuel behind the altercation could’ve stemmed from last season’s playoff series, where Dallas sent Phoenix home.

“Yeah, I mean it’s just two competitors going at it. Like I just said, everyone speaks on how friendly the NBA is now, and they don’t like that. I have no problem with Luka, on or off the court. But, when we’re competing, we’re competing.”

Devin Booker on nose-to-nose with Luka Doncic. @12SportsAZ (video via @wfaasports) "Not here to tattletale… we got some smoke. I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we're competing — we're competing." pic.twitter.com/DE5bTF9hTU — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 5, 2023

Luka Doncic Takes Shots at Devin Booker After Mavs Loss

Doncic also got an opportunity to speak about the incident, following his team’s tough loss. He discussed his run in with Booker and even took a subtle jab at him.

“It’s fine. It’s just a competitive game, man. It’s all good. Just, next time, don’t wait until there are three seconds left to talk,” Doncic said via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.