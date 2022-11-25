Mavericks ‘Have Talked About’ Trading for Unsettled Suns Forward: Sources

With Thanksgiving officially out of the way, it’s finally time to ring in every NBA fan’s favorite season. No, not Christmas. It’s TRADE SEASON! And few teams expect to have their eyes on the trade market quite like the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs have already been linked to a slew of talent so far this season, including Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Derrick Rose. And while fans will likely have to wait a few months for any real blockbusters to transpire, it doesn’t mean minor deals have to wait.

And according to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, one of those minor deals might include a reunion with forward Jae Crowder. Deveney spoke with one Western Conference executive who said the Mavs are exploring a move for the disgruntled player.

“[The Mavericks] have talked about Jae Crowder, bringing him back. That is the kind of player they’re looking at but there is not much there that Phoenix would want—the Suns want someone who is going to help them now. Dallas doesn’t have that unless they were to make it a bigger deal.”

Crowder, who currently plays for the Suns, has been looking for a ticket out of the desert since the summer.

Crowder Wants a Trade Away from Phoenix

Crowder has yet to play for the Suns this season, instead sitting out until Phoenix finds a trade partner to take the forward. Why, exactly does Crowder want out of a team that is two seasons removed from a Finals run and one away from one of the best regular season campaigns in league history? A fair question.

According to Crowder, the move is strictly a business decision.

“The business of basketball has taken its course and changes have come. I do not want to get into the details just yet, but it’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me starting or not. I can honestly say that. I had two great years with my teammates and the fans of Phoenix. I do not take that for granted. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared,” Crowder said, per Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

My @NBAonTNT in-game report on my conversation with Suns forward Jae Crowder, who is away from the team and waiting on a trade: ‘It’s definitely not true of the narrative being pushed about me starting or not.’ pic.twitter.com/QL41N3Njub — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 26, 2022

The “narrative” Crowder is alluding to is his alleged unhappiness over losing a starting role in with the Suns. Though a starter last season, his spot so far has gone to Cameron Johnson, who has stepped up in the veteran Crowder’s absence.

Crowder is a Hot Trade Commodity

It’s no secret why the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Crowder’s services. An asset on both ends of the floor, Crowder recorded 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals last season. No, he didn’t blow up the stat sheet, but he remains an above-average option for a contending team at wing.

Even better was Crowder’s plus/minus last season. Per Basketball Reference, Crowder boasted a plus-10.6 per 100 possessions, best in the NBA last season.

The Warriors reportedly have joined the Hawks and Bucks as teams interested in Jae Crowder 👀https://t.co/PJFPky0EMQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 24, 2022

But if the Mavericks will likely face stiff competition for Crowder. According to Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have been in talks with Phoenix. The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are also lurking. The Bucks and Warriors represent two of the smartest front offices, though — Dallas would be wise to follow their leads.